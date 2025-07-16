"What a gift it is to be yours": Tyler Seguin and wife Kate exchange heartfelt messages on their two-year wedding anniversary

Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week. On Tuesday, both of them penned special messages to each other on their Instagram accounts.
Kate Seguin shared a carousel of pictures featuring special moments from their wedding ceremony and the after-party. In the caption, she wrote:
“What a gift it is to be yours. Two years of walking through life hand in hand, you have my whole heart! Love you, always.”
The Stars forward also shared a carousel of pictures on his account on the occasion. The first picture featured the couple alongside their daughter Wren, while the other pictures showed special snaps from their wedding. The last slide featured their three dogs Gerry, Cash and Marshall.
“Happy 2 years baby! I love our little family and I love you girls!” Seguin wrote in the caption.
Tyler Seguin and Kate Kirchof began dating officially around September 2019 and got engaged in July 2022, in Santorini. They eventually tied the knot on July 15, 2023, in the Bahamas after a courthouse ceremony in Dallas.
Kate is from Connecticut, graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and previously worked as a Program Specialist at Allegis Global Solutions. The couple welcomed their first child, baby daughter Wren, in January.
Tyler Seguin saved their wedding flowers for Kate
On Tuesday, Kate also shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the couple’s second wedding anniversary celebration. One of the stories showed a large bouquet of white roses and hydrangeas that Tyler saved for her. In the caption, she wrote:
“Our wedding flowers 😢 I love you @tseguin92.”
Another story showed Kate and Tyler Seguin toasting with glasses of champagne that had slices of strawberry in them. The caption read:
“Cheers to 2!”
A third story showed the couple hugging and smiling, with Kate in a pink dress and Tyler in a white shirt. She added heart and rose emojis to the post.
Earlier this year, Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate celebrated Valentine’s Day with a series of sweet Instagram moments. Kate posted a photo of a box of red roses from “Venus et Fleur,” writing:
“My best friend & hubby”
They were seen kissing in one story, enjoying champagne with strawberries in another, and smiling together as Tyler kissed Kate’s forehead. Tyler later shared a series of pictures on his stories, including a black-and-white maternity photo, with Kate gently holding her baby bump in a long fur-like coat.
"To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you," Tyler wrote.
Their newborn daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin, made her first Valentine’s Day appearance too, shown sleeping on red roses in a white onesie covered with red hearts and the word “LOVE.”
