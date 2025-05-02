What happened last time Maple Leafs made second round of NHL Stanley Cup playoffs?

Auston Matthews, in his first year as captain, has taken the Toronto Maple Leafs to the second round of the playoffs. They eliminated the Ottawa Senators after a 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday. This is the second time in three years that they’ve made it this far.

Ad

In 2022-23, reaching the second round felt new. That year, they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. It was their first playoff series win since 2004.

Here is the full game breakdown from that series:

First Round against Tampa Bay Lightning:

Game 1 (Apr. 18): Lightning 7, Leafs 3

Game 2 (Apr. 20): Leafs 7, Lightning 2

Game 3 (Apr. 22): Leafs 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Game 4 (Apr. 24): Leafs 5, Lightning 4 (OT)

Game 5 (Apr. 27): Lightning 4, Leafs 2

Game 6 (Apr. 29): Leafs 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

Maple Leafs won the series 4–2, and Ilya Samsonov was their starting goalie in all six games.

Ad

Trending

Second Round against Florida Panthers:

Game 1 (May 2): Panthers 4, Leafs 2

Game 2 (May 4): Panthers 3, Leafs 2

Game 3 (May 7): Panthers 3, Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 4 (May 10): Leafs 2, Panthers 1

Game 5 (May 12): Panthers 3, Leafs 2 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs lost the series 4-1, and goalie Samsonov started Games 1 and 2, while Joseph Woll started the final three games.

Mitch Marner led the Leafs with 14 points. Morgan Rielly had 12, Auston Matthews 11, and William Nylander 10. Matthews scored five goals. Nylander, Rielly, and John Tavares each scored four goals. Goalie Ilya Samsonov had four wins with a .898 save percentage. Backup goalie Joseph Woll had one win and two losses.

Ad

This was the first playoff series win for Toronto’s core four - Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on Leafs' first-round win

After last year's first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed a new coach, Craig Berube. He had Stanley Cup experience with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Since then, the Leafs' all-around increase in performance is clear as water.

Ad

"They were businesslike today," Berube said, after Game 6 win against Senators, via NHL.com. "I think after the (4-0) Game 5 loss at home, it’s a tough one. We came in here with a little bit different mindset."

Toronto Maple Leafs have depth in scoring, with Matthew Knies also stepping up during crucial games. Their core four is working at its finest, with Marner scoring 102 points in the regular season and Nylander with another 40+ goals season.

They will face the Florida Panthers in the second round, the same team that ended their playoff journey in 2022-23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama