What happened to Logan Couture? Reason behind Sharks captain's sudden retirement explored

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture is apparently ready to call it a career, Sportsnet reported. Couture hasn’t played since January 2024 due to a lower-body injury.

The injury is known to be a groin injury. The condition is known as osteitis pubis. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as:

“Inflammation in the joint between your left and right public bones (your pubic symphysis). It causes pain and swelling in your groin or lower abdomen.”

The Cleveland Clinic underscores the fact that this type of injury occurs from activities involving repetitive use of hips, pelvis, and groin. It’s most common in athletes, particularly those who depend greatly on their lower body.

The condition has rendered Couture unable to continue his career. The situation has prompted Couture and the Sharks to call a press conference to announce that Logan Couture will not continue his playing career.

However, it is not expected that Couture or the Sharks will announce his retirement. Couture initially hit the shelf in October 2023 with a lower-body injury. He returned for six games in January 2024, registering one assist.

The Sharks captain last suited up for game action on January 21, 2024, against the Anaheim Ducks. He was placed back on IR and has spent time on LTIR ever since.

Logan Couture is in the sixth year of an eight-year deal worth $64 million. He is expected to remain on LTIR and continue to get paid.

The reason why Logan Couture won’t officially retire

Logan Couture last played for the San Jose Sharks in January 2024 - Source: Imagn

For all intents and purposes, Logan Couture will retire from the NHL. But neither Couture nor the Sharks will formally file the paperwork to do so. There’s a simple reason why that will be the case.

Couture is currently under contract, allowing the Sharks to place his $8 million cap hit on LTIR. That situation enables the Sharks to avoid having Couture’s cap hit count against their cap structure.

But if Couture retires, the Sharks will be faced with what’s known as the “cap recapture penalty.” In other words, the Sharks will face a penalty for having Couture retire early. Even though it’s evident that he cannot continue playing, the current salary cap rules dictate that if a player retires before his contract expires, the team must pay a penalty.

As it stands, the Sharks could be on the hook for as much as half of Couture’s remaining contract, extending the penalty anywhere from two to five seasons. If that happens, the Sharks could be looking at dead cap space.

That is why it’s best for Couture to continue getting paid while remaining on LTIR. Couture’s case is similar to other former NHLers like David Clarkson, Nathan Horton, and Shea Weber.

