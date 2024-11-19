What happened to NHL referee Mitch Dunning after collision with Josh Manson?

During the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, referee Mitch Dunning was removed from the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson in the first period.

The collision occurred in the neutral zone with 13:37 left in the opening period as Manson was attempting to join the play in the Flyers' zone. Play was immediately stopped as medical personnel tended to Dunning on the ice.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Players from both teams gathered around the fallen referee before he was taken off the ice through the Zamboni tunnel. The game resumed with one referee and two linesmen.

The NHL's public relations department later provided an update on Twitter, saying:

"Referee Mitch Dunning has been taken to hospital for precautionary reasons following a collision in the @Avalanche / @NHLFlyers game. All neurological signs are normal, he is fully communicative and can move all his extremities."

Expand Tweet

Fans react to referee Mitch Dunning's collision with Josh Manson

Hockey fans reacted strongly on social media to a scary collision between referee Mitch Dunning and the Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson.

Many fans expressed concern for Dunning's well-being after the ugly collision, with some speculating that he may have suffered a back or hip injury.

One fan tweeted:

"Maybe broke a hip, hope he’s okay. Now a major back injury poor guy."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Right in the lower back…ouch, hope he is ok, is that 2 mins for cross checking?" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"You really hate to see it. Never want anyone injured no matter how much we tell them they suck. So glad he is okay." one fan wrote.

"Collison with Josh Manson* Neither saw each other correctly, and Manson tried to escape at the last minute but took the worst of it. Stretcher is out on the ice with the medical staff" another fan wrote.

"We've seen refs getting hit many times, but I can't recall the last time they would need to leave the ice on a stretcher. Praying for his recovery and good health" a user commented.

At 32, Dunning is in his seventh NHL season as a referee after making his start on March 28, 2019. Prior to joining the NHL, he played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League - with the Sarnia Sting (2008-09) and Windsor Spitfires (2009-10).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback