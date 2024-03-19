The Winnipeg Jets received concerning news this week, as head coach Rick Bowness has taken a sudden medical leave of absence. Hockey insider Mike McIntyre shared the news on X.

“Rick Bowness is taking a medical leave from the club. He’s returned to Winnipeg for what is being described as a minor procedure...” McIntyre tweeted.

Associate coach Scott Arniel will take over coaching duties in Bowness's absence.

So what procedure does Bowness require? And will he return before the regular season ends in mid-April? We don't know yet. The Jets have not provided a timeline for his recovery and coaching availability.

The Jets currently lead the Central Division with a 43-19-5 record and 91 points, followed by the Colorado Avalanche with the same points.

Rick Bowness shares his thoughts on the Jets’ inconsistency

The Jets had a stellar start to the season with a 30-10-4 record in their first 44 games, making them the top team in the league. They have a streak of allowing three goals or less in 34 games.

However, their momentum was halted by a 4-1 defeat against the Boston Bruins on January 22. Since then, they have struggled to regain their form.

“Whatever the “it” is — the thing or things ailing the Winnipeg Jets right now” Rick Bowness said to media when asked about Jets’ inconsistency on Thursday.

Bowness refused to comment on the reason for the inconsistency.

“I know what’s going on, so we’ll just keep pushing behind the scenes,” the head coach said.

“We’re at our best when we commit to team defence and create offence from team defence.”

“Every coach in every sport is trying to figure that out,” Bowness said when asked how does a consistent team fall into an inconsistent lull?

“With this group, we do know what we look like when we’re going well. There are lapses and this team has always responded after lapses.”

The 69-year-old will miss the game against the New York Rangers on 19th March at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET.