Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The New York Rangers (45-19-4, second in the Eastern Conference) will face the Winnipeg Jets (43-19-5, second in the Western Conference) at Madison Sqaure Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN3 and MSG.

New York secured a 5-2 win at home against the New York Islanders in its last outing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Winnipeg secured a 6-1 win on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets in its last game on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored 3.35 goals per game and allow 2.68 per outing. Their power play operates at a 25.4% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 38 goals, 56 assists and 94 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 31 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 22 goals and 36 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 40 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 29-14-2 record in goal, with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Jets are averaging 3.13 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.34 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 19.3%.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 21 goals and 27 assists; Nikolas Ehlers has 20 goals and 29 assists, while Mark Scheifele has contributed 19 goals and 40 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 31-15-3 record in goal, a 2.31 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .922.

Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 74 times in regular season and playoffs combined.

The Jets are 35-36-1-2 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Jets have a 47.7% win rate, while the Rangers have a 52.7% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Jets boast a 78.0% success rate, while Rangers are at 83.4%.

Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

This season, the Rangers have won 37 of 53 games as the odds favorite and 22 of 35 games with odds shorter than -141, giving them a 58.5% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Winnipeg Jets have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season. The Jets holds a record of 6-4 when odds list the team at +116 or longer, giving them a 46.3% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Rangers 6-4 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nikolas Ehlers to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mika Zibanejad to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

