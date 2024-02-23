What happened to T.J. Oshie? Capitals forward provides update following apparent non-contact injury

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie suffered an apparent non-contact injury during a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Reverting to a fan’s post on X (formerly Twitter), Oshie gave an update on his status.

“I’ll be back. Thanks for the love caps fans. #NoBadDays," Oshie tweeted.

Oshie went down in pain after making a backhand pass to Dylan Strome in the offensive zone in the third period.

Play was stopped as Oshie crawled on the ice before staggering to the bench with assistance from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. Oshie sat on the bench briefly to gather himself before heading down the tunnel.

Oshie played for 16:37 before leaving the game at 11:54 in the third period, four minutes short of reaching his 1,000th NHL game milestone. The veteran forward has faced injury challenges with back issues that needed treatment last year.

Oshie has already sat out 17 games this season. His status moving forward is uncertain till further evaluation.

Washington Capitals coach and teammates on T.J. Oshie’s injury

When asked about the level of Oshie’s injury post-game, Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said,

“It’s fairly high. We’ll evaluate but I’ll know more tomorrow. It’s never a good sign when you see a player leaving the ice like that.”

John Carlson, alternate captain of Washington, talked about Oshie:

“I think we’re all worried about him in the moment. I think any time you want to do something better for the guy that goes down. It was a good effort from everybody to stay composed and keep pressing. Our forecheck got us a lot of the chances tonight, a lot of the zone time, a lot of the looks in goal.”

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin also commented on Oshie’s injury:

“It obviously sucks to lose players, but at some point, it happens to every team during the season.”

Sandin also pointed out the positives:

“At the same time, at the same time, other players are stepping up and playing really good hockey.”

Capitals next face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.