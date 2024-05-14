Why did Valeri Nichushkin get suspended? Insider reports reason behind NHL and NHLPA's disciplinary action for Avs forward

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche has been suspended by the NHL and NHLPA for six months without pay. The decision was disclosed by the league and NHLPA earlier today in a joint statement that mentioned, Valeri Nichushkin has been placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program.

According to the statement, Nichushkin has been suspended, without pay, for a period of six months and can apply for reinstatement at the end of this duration.

Per insider Frank Seravalli, Valeri Nichushkin failed a drug test.

Here is the official joint NHL and NHLPA statemen:

