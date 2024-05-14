  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • Why did Valeri Nichushkin get suspended? Insider reports reason behind NHL and NHLPA's disciplinary action for Avs forward

Why did Valeri Nichushkin get suspended? Insider reports reason behind NHL and NHLPA's disciplinary action for Avs forward

By Srihari Anand
Modified May 14, 2024 00:48 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Why did Valeri Nichushkin get suspended? Avs forward reportedly failed drug test

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche has been suspended by the NHL and NHLPA for six months without pay. The decision was disclosed by the league and NHLPA earlier today in a joint statement that mentioned, Valeri Nichushkin has been placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program.

According to the statement, Nichushkin has been suspended, without pay, for a period of six months and can apply for reinstatement at the end of this duration.

Per insider Frank Seravalli, Valeri Nichushkin failed a drug test.

Here is the official joint NHL and NHLPA statemen:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी