  What happened to Vasily Podkolzin's father? Oilers forwards hit with gut-wrenching news days after signing $8.85M extension

What happened to Vasily Podkolzin's father? Oilers forwards hit with gut-wrenching news days after signing $8.85M extension

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 25, 2025 03:03 GMT
Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin has been dealt devastating news, as his father, Alexander, unexpectedly breathed his last on Tuesday.

Following the development, Podkolzin will take a leave of absence from the team to return home to Russia to be with his family. The Oilers released a statement expressing their support:

“The Oilers extend heartfelt condolences to Podkolzin and his family during this difficult time.” (per NHL.com)
The tragedy comes after the Oilers had inked Podkolzin to a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension. Podkolzin is set to play this season on the final year of the contract he had signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024, with the new deal kicking in for the 2026-27 season.

Podkolzin was acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the Canucks last August. He registered eight goals and 16 assists across 82 regular-season games, also adding three goals and seven assists in 22 postseason appearances during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Fans mourn Vasily Podkolzin's father's sudden passing

The hockey community has rallied around Vasily Podkolzin following the tragic and sudden death of his father. Fans flooded social media with messages of condolences and comfort for the Podkolzin family during this difficult time.

One wrote:

"What a whirlwind of emotions.. His dad got to see him sign the extension."
Another expressed:

"Condolences to the entire Podkolzin family. Just terrible, RIP."
Here are some more fan reactions:

"All of Oil Country is holding you up and close right now. We love you, take all the time you need," one wrote.
"Truly emotional. Dad held on to see Podzy's extension before leaving. Love to Vasily and his family in this special time," another posted.
"Oh Podzy, so sad to hear! We are with you in heart and strength. Stay strong and know we all hug you during this difficult time," one commented,
"Oh man. I’m saddened by this. Podz is a good kid. I know this coming season wont be easy for him. Glad he signed that extension for some certainty at least," another wrote.

As he navigates this difficult time, the fanbase has made it clear that Vasily Podkolzin has their unwavering support.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

