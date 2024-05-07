What is the Hart Memorial Trophy? 2024 finalists, record holders and history explored

The Hart Memorial Trophy is the NHL’s most prestigious individual award given annually to the player deemed most valuable to his team. The winner is selected through a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA).

This article explores this year's finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the record holders of the award and its history.

2024 finalists for Hart Memorial Trophy

This year's finalists are Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Nikita Kucherov led the NHL with an astounding 144 points with 44 goals and 100 assists in 81 games. This marks the highest point total of his career and in franchise history. It surpasses his previous record of 128 points set in 2018-19, the year he won his first Hart Trophy. Kucherov's 53 power-play points are also the highest in the league.

Nathan MacKinnon is a close second in the points race, tallying 140 points with 51 goals and 89 assists in 82 games. He also ranked fourth in the NHL in goals and second in power-play points. MacKinnon's 35-game home point streak to start the season, during which he recorded 77 points, is the second-longest in the NHL.

Connor McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, finished third in scoring with 132 points with 32 goals and 100 assists in 76 games. This marks his fourth consecutive and seventh overall 100-point season in his nine-year NHL career.

Despite a relatively slow start, McDavid's incredible 1.88 points-per-game average over his final 65 games propelled him into the Hart Trophy conversation once again.

History of Hart Memorial Trophy

The Hart Memorial Trophy, named after Canadian Dr. David Hart, has been a symbol of exceptional player performance in the NHL since its inception in the 1923-24 season.

Dr. Hart, father of the Montreal Canadiens' former coach and general manager Cecil Hart, generously donated the original trophy to the league. The first recipient was Frank Nighbor of the original Ottawa Senators.

In 1960, the original Hart Trophy was retired and enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The NHL introduced a new trophy, aptly named the Hart Memorial Trophy to continue the tradition.

Over the past 99 years, the Hart Trophy has been awarded to 61 different players.

Record holders of Hart Memorial Trophy

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, holds the record with an astonishing nine Hart Trophy wins, including eight consecutive victories. Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers teammate Mark Messier are the only players to have won the award with multiple teams.

The Montreal Canadiens boast the most Hart Trophy winners with 17, followed by the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers with 13 each.

Defensemen have also left their mark on the award, with Eddie Shore leading the way with four victories. However, goaltenders have only claimed the Hart Trophy eight times, with Dominik Hasek of the Buffalo Sabres being the sole two-time winner among netminders.