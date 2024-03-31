What is the story behind Jaromir Jagr's stolen bobbleheads? Penguins President discloses behind-the-scenes facts of 19,000 stolen figurines

The Pittsburgh Penguins' recent ordeal involved 19,000 stolen bobbleheads meant to honor legendary player Jaromir Jagr. This marked yet another incident that irked their fans who were not happy with the Penguins' performance to begin with. Add Jake Guentzel being traded away and now the bobblehead saga, it certainly does not paint a pretty picture!

What started as a routine merchandise delivery quickly spiraled into a fiasco that left fans and observers intrigued.

Let's take a look at the chronology of Jaromir Jagr's missing bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, crafted to commemorate Jagr's contributions to the Penguins, were scheduled for distribution on March 14th, following the retirement of his jersey number. Designed by a Pittsburgh vendor and produced overseas, everything seemed on track until March 11th, the slated delivery date, when a different trucking company arrived at the warehouse.

The plot thickened as thieves, armed with false paperwork, absconded with the prized bobbleheads on March 11th. The Penguins, alerted by the original trucking company, found themselves embroiled in a peculiar heist. Despite not directly engaging with the culprits, the team remained optimistic due to contractual assurances and the supplier's liability for the loss.

As the giveaway night approached, a series of events unfolded. Attempts to track the bobbleheads, including a dramatic lead in Columbus, Ohio, proved futile. However, a glimmer of hope emerged as GPS signals suggested the merchandise was in California.

Law enforcement and a dedicated task force aided the team amid false alarms. Meanwhile, Jagr himself contributed to the unfolding drama. He visited the team office and even shot a creative promotional video.

The saga took an unexpected turn when the bobbleheads resurfaced in Ontario, California, prompting a collective sigh of relief. The Penguins, relieved and eager to fulfill their promise to fans, announced plans for the retrieval.

The incident is still pending final investigation.

Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads: A case of Cargo Theft

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, cargo theft has increased and Jaromir Jagr's missing bobbleheads only brought attention to what was a concerning issue for the police.

Here's what Alex Nedeljkovic had to say (via The Athletic):

“It’s only bobbleheads. But what if it had been something really important, something like medicine? I’m sure this happens a lot"

Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations, said:

I got calls from a lot of companies in Pittsburgh and was told, ‘This happens — cargo theft.’ When it’s the Penguins and Jaromir Jagr, obviously a lot more people pay attention to it.”

Cargo theft is an unfortunate reality that results in losses for all parties involved. Although shipping contracts account for it, the inconvenience caused for the actual customer can sometimes have serious implications.