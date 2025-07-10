Tim Leiweke, former president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), has been indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a bid-rigging conspiracy related to the development of the Moody Center, a $338 million multi-purpose arena at the University of Texas at Austin.
The charges, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on July 9, 2025, accuse Leiweke of violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which could lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.
According to the indictment, Leiweke arranged for Legends Hospitality to refrain from submitting a competing bid for the arena’s entertainment contracts in exchange for subcontracts.
"Vertical, complementary business partnerships” are legal, his spokesperson said via the Toronto Sun. “These allegations blatantly ignore established legal precedent and seek to criminalize common teaming efforts that are proven to enhance competition and benefit the public."
"The last thing I want to do is distract from the accomplishments of the team or draw focus away from executing for our partners,” Leiweke said in a press release."
OVG and Legends Hospitality have agreed to pay penalties of $15 million and $1.5 million, respectively, to resolve their involvement in the alleged conduct, though OVG stated it cooperated fully with the DOJ and faced no charges or admission of wrongdoing.
Following the indictment, OVG announced that Leiweke would step down as CEO and transition to vice-chairman of the board, remaining a shareholder. Chris Granger, president of OVG360, was named interim CEO.
How long did Tim Leiweke serve as CEO of MLSE?
Tim Leiweke served as president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) from April 2013 to October 2015, a period of approximately two and a half years.
He also hired Brendan Shanahan as the president of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey operations in 2014. He brought credibility and a fresh perspective, becoming the architect of the team's rebuild.
Tim Leiweke also supported the hiring of Kyle Dubas as assistant general manager of the Leafs in 2014. His vision prioritized drafting and developing young talent, which led to the selection of Auston Matthews as the first overall pick in 2016.
Also Read: Analyst opines Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup window remains open after Mitch Marner's exit
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama