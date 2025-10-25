“Whatta Game”: Matt Duche gushes over Blue Jays’ 11-4 victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene celebrated the Toronto Blue Jays’ 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series on Friday.
Duchene reposted an poster from the Blue Jays Instagram showing Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider, Cavan Biggio and George Springer celebrating at home plate on his own stories. In the caption, he added:
“WHATTA GAME... 3 MORE 🔥 @bluejays.”
Toronto’s win featured a historic six-run sixth inning thanks to a pinch-hit grand slam from Addison Barger and a two-run homer by Alejandro Kirk. Daulton Varsho had tied the game earlier with a two-run shot, while Dodgers starter Blake Snell and the bullpen struggled to contain the rally.
Shohei Ohtani added a late two-run homer for Los Angeles, but it wasn’t enough.
Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage started on the night pitching four innings with five strikeouts and two runs allowed. Reliever Seranthony Domínguez earned the win with 1.1 hitless innings. The Blue Jays finished with 14 hits to the Dodgers’ six.
Sam Gagner caught a foul ball at Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 1
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner attended Game 1 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto with his wife Rachel and their eldest son Cooper. He even caught a foul ball on the night.
The family shared glimpses of their night on Instagram with Rachel posting several stories from the outing. The first photo showed the trio smiling at a local restaurant before heading to the stadium with Sam wearing a white T-shirt and Blue Jays cap, Rachel in a cropped navy Blue Jays top and Cooper in full fan gear.
“My kind of pregame,” she captioned the post, tagging the restaurant.
Once inside Rogers Centre, Rachel shared a look at the pregame atmosphere including a display of the Canadian flag across the field during the national anthem under red-and-white lighting. She later shared a selfie with Sam from their seats, joking:
“I’m a baseball girl now?”
The highlight of their night came midgame when Sam Gagner caught a foul ball in their section. Rachel posted clips showing Cooper marveling at the ball as his father waved toward the field followed by a close-up of the official 2025 World Series baseball stamped with the game’s logo.
Rachel’s final story of the night showed Sam and Cooper smiling together in the stands with the caption:
“He would catch a foul ball.”
The home crowd of 44,353 at Rogers Centre celebrated Toronto’s first World Series appearance since 1993.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama