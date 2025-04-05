When Alex Ovechkin mocked Don Cherry's 'idiot jumping around' jibe with hilarious robot impersonation

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has cemented his place in NHL history by tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin’s goal celebrations have thrilled fans over the years, though not everyone has been a fan of his flashy style. Back in 2009, former player and coach Don Cherry criticized him for it, saying:

"I tried to tell him don't do it. I'm gonna tell you what this guy—he's got a free ride. He runs, a guy, he does this stuff, I am predicting someone's going to get him and somebody's going to get him good."

Cherry felt Ovechkin's celebrations were over the top and disrespectful. Ovechkin clapped back at Cherry's criticism, saying:

"Old people, you know like... They're like when people show some energy, some emotions... So they're like robots," Ovechkin said while stiffly moving his arms. "You can go like this. You have to skate like this... No celebration when you score goal. Thank you, Don."

Now, over a decade later, Ovechkin has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest goal scorers ever. He tied Gretzky's record in his 1,846th game, one less than it took “The Great One”.

Ovechkin's two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday gave him 41 on the season. It marks the 14th time he's topped 40 goals in his 20-year NHL career.

Alex Ovechkin on tying Wayne Gretzky's goals record

Wayne Gretzky was watching from a suite at Capital One Arena when Alex Ovechkin netted two goals to lead the Washington Capitals past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3. After his history-making second goal, Ovechkin joyously waved to Gretzky and bowed in respect to the legend.

“I'm still a little shaking and still can't believe it. It's nice that my family is here, my mom, my wife, my kids, father-in-law, lots of friends came from lots of different cities. It's history. It's great for the game. It's great to do it here. It's special.” Ovechkin said. (per NHL.com)

On tying his goal record, Wayne Gretzky said,

"He's been nothing but a champion and I'm so proud that we're tied. I can live with that for 24 more hours. I can still say I'm tied for the most.”

Gretzky confirmed he will be in attendance again Sunday as the Capitals visit the New York Islanders. One more goal will make Alex Ovechkin the undisputed greatest goal scorer ever.

