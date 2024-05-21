NHL fans react as 2024 draft prospect Macklin Celebrini is spotted cheering Canucks

Projected first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini was at the Vancouver Canucks game, cheering on his hometown team as they played the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on Monday. Celebrini talked about how he grew up a Canucks fan, and during the game, the broadcast panned to the forward with his friend cheering on the Canucks.

This would be Celebrini's last chance to openly cheer for the Canucks, as he will be playing for another team next season. But Canucks fans hope it leads to him wanting to join the team when he becomes a free agent.

"Future Canuck can’t wait for his UFA season," a fan wrote.

"His last game as an open fan of the Canucks and they’ve been awful," a fan added.

Canucks fans are hopeful that Celebrini and Connor Bedard, another local player, will sign with Vancouver in free agency once they can.

"He will be a future Canuck one day along with Bedard," a fan wrote.

"When we getting bedsy and this dude on our team," a fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, thought it was funny that Celebrini's final game as a Canucks fan was a playoff exit.

"Do the Canucks dare to show this clip on the big screen during his first visit to Van?," a fan wrote.

"Crazy how that’s the last game when the Canucks are his team," a fan added.

Although Canucks fans are hopeful that Celebrini and Bedard will join the team, both won't be free agents for several years.

Macklin Celebrini expected to be first overall pick

Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the first overall pick by the San Jose Sharks this June. The Sharks won the draft lottery to select first overall and general manager Mike Grier all but confirmed Celebrini will be the pick.

“There were definitely some nerves,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said, via NHL.com. "It’s exciting to have the opportunity to possibly pick someone like Macklin. It’s almost like a nice prize after this year."

Last season at Boston University, Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top college hockey player. Celebrini finished the year with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 38 games.