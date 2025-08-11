When Sydney Sweeney nailed 90-footer center-ice shot at Blackhawks game

Sydney Sweeney took part in the “Shoot the Puck” event at a Chicago Blackhawks game on October 22, 2019, at the United Center. The contest involved shooting from center ice, about 90 feet from the goal.The goal post was covered with a cardboard with three holes cut out at the bottom for the puck to go in. Sweeney made the shot from center ice, and the crowd cheered as the puck went straight into the middle hole of the cutout.The video of Sweeney wearing a Blackhawks jersey and making the shot was shared by BarDown on X. It was an iconic moment of the past.&quot;In 2019, Sydney Sweeney drilled a shot from centre ice at the United Centre. Unreal 😤🎯&quot; BarDown captioned.Back then, Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were still on the squad. Kane finished the season with 44 goals and 110 points. Meanwhile, Toews scored 35 goals and accumulated 81 points. Even Alex DeBrincat scored 41 goals that season. Despite their efforts, the club did not make it to the playoffs.Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at NHL game in MSG in FebruaryIn February this year, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow attended a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. The NHL posted a video of them waving and smiling on the Jumbotron during the first period.That evening, it was snowing in New York. Sydney Sweeney wore a black leather corset jacket and a matching miniskirt. She had a mocha knit sweater underneath for warmth. She wore sheer black tights and leather boots. Her hair was loose and wavy.She carried a small black leather top-handle bag. Sweeney also wore black sunglasses despite the snow. The mix of leather and knit made her outfit comfortable. The look was simple and stylish.Sweeney and Apatow play sisters Cassie and Lexi on Euphoria. Off-screen, they are close friends and often spend time together. Sweeney called Apatow [via graziamagazine.com]:“the sister I always wished I had.”They have shared many moments away from filming, like going to a karaoke night together.The Rangers won 4-2 against the Golden Knights. That night was special because Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and became the first U.S.-born goalie with 400 NHL wins. Additionally, it was also J.T. Miller’s second game since returning to the Rangers from Vancouver.