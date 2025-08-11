When Sydney Sweeney nailed 90-footer center-ice shot at Blackhawks game

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:51 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Sydney Sweeney took part in the Shoot the Puck event wearing a Blackhawks jersey (Source: Imagn)

Sydney Sweeney took part in the “Shoot the Puck” event at a Chicago Blackhawks game on October 22, 2019, at the United Center. The contest involved shooting from center ice, about 90 feet from the goal.

The goal post was covered with a cardboard with three holes cut out at the bottom for the puck to go in. Sweeney made the shot from center ice, and the crowd cheered as the puck went straight into the middle hole of the cutout.

The video of Sweeney wearing a Blackhawks jersey and making the shot was shared by BarDown on X. It was an iconic moment of the past.

"In 2019, Sydney Sweeney drilled a shot from centre ice at the United Centre. Unreal 😤🎯" BarDown captioned.
Back then, Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were still on the squad. Kane finished the season with 44 goals and 110 points. Meanwhile, Toews scored 35 goals and accumulated 81 points. Even Alex DeBrincat scored 41 goals that season. Despite their efforts, the club did not make it to the playoffs.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at NHL game in MSG in February

In February this year, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow attended a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. The NHL posted a video of them waving and smiling on the Jumbotron during the first period.

That evening, it was snowing in New York. Sydney Sweeney wore a black leather corset jacket and a matching miniskirt. She had a mocha knit sweater underneath for warmth. She wore sheer black tights and leather boots. Her hair was loose and wavy.

She carried a small black leather top-handle bag. Sweeney also wore black sunglasses despite the snow. The mix of leather and knit made her outfit comfortable. The look was simple and stylish.

Sweeney and Apatow play sisters Cassie and Lexi on Euphoria. Off-screen, they are close friends and often spend time together. Sweeney called Apatow [via graziamagazine.com]:

“the sister I always wished I had.”

They have shared many moments away from filming, like going to a karaoke night together.

The Rangers won 4-2 against the Golden Knights. That night was special because Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and became the first U.S.-born goalie with 400 NHL wins. Additionally, it was also J.T. Miller’s second game since returning to the Rangers from Vancouver.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

