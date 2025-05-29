When will 2025 Stanley Cup Final start? Potential dates explored awaiting Oilers vs Stars Game 5 result

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final start date is undecided, but the Florida Panthers have already booked their spot in the Final. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, it depends on the outcome of Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Ad

In a tweet, Friedman shared:

"If Edmonton wins tomorrow, Stanley Cup Final starts June 4. If Dallas wins tomorrow, Stanley Cup Final starts June 7."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. In Game 5, the Panthers came back from a 2-0 first-period deficit to win 5-3. They closed out the series 4-1, marking Florida’s third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida's playoff run this year has been strong, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in the first round before knocking out the Toronto Maple Leafs by winning Game 7 6-1. In the Eastern Conference finals, they beat the Hurricanes in five games to advance.

Ad

Sergei Bobrovsky, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett have played key roles for the Panthers this season. Captain Barkov leads the team with 15 points, with Bennett and Tkachuk following closely behind with 14 points each.

The Panthers have amazing depth because 18 players have scored this postseason. Their goaltending and defense have been steady.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are leading the Western Conference Final series 3-1, so one more win will send them to the Finals. If they make it, the Final will be a rematch of last season.

Ad

In 2024, the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games to win the Cup. In Game 7, Sam Reinhart scored the game-winning goal, marking Florida’s first championship in franchise history.

Wayne Gretzky thinks Oilers will have an edge over Florida in a potential Stanley Cup finals series

Florida looks ready to defend their title. They’ve made deep playoff runs for three straight years. Another Cup win will show how strong and consistent they’ve become.

Ad

However, the legendary Wayne Gretzky thinks the Oilers would have an edge in a potential Stanley Cup finals series with the Panthers.

"I’d be hard-pressed to think it won't be a rematch in Florida-Edmonton,” Gretzky said on the New Heights Podcast on Wednesday. "The difference is this year, Edmonton has home-ice advantage, which in the playoffs, makes a big difference."

All eyes now shift to the Oilers-Stars Game 5. A win for Edmonton will start the Finals early, and fans won’t have to wait long for the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama