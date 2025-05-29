When will 2025 Stanley Cup Final start? Potential dates explored awaiting Oilers vs Stars Game 5 result

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final start date is undecided, but the Florida Panthers have already booked their spot in the Final. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, it depends on the outcome of Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.
In a tweet, Friedman shared:
"If Edmonton wins tomorrow, Stanley Cup Final starts June 4. If Dallas wins tomorrow, Stanley Cup Final starts June 7."
The Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. In Game 5, the Panthers came back from a 2-0 first-period deficit to win 5-3. They closed out the series 4-1, marking Florida’s third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida's playoff run this year has been strong, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in the first round before knocking out the Toronto Maple Leafs by winning Game 7 6-1. In the Eastern Conference finals, they beat the Hurricanes in five games to advance.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett have played key roles for the Panthers this season. Captain Barkov leads the team with 15 points, with Bennett and Tkachuk following closely behind with 14 points each.
The Panthers have amazing depth because 18 players have scored this postseason. Their goaltending and defense have been steady.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are leading the Western Conference Final series 3-1, so one more win will send them to the Finals. If they make it, the Final will be a rematch of last season.
In 2024, the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games to win the Cup. In Game 7, Sam Reinhart scored the game-winning goal, marking Florida’s first championship in franchise history.
Wayne Gretzky thinks Oilers will have an edge over Florida in a potential Stanley Cup finals series
Florida looks ready to defend their title. They’ve made deep playoff runs for three straight years. Another Cup win will show how strong and consistent they’ve become.
However, the legendary Wayne Gretzky thinks the Oilers would have an edge in a potential Stanley Cup finals series with the Panthers.
"I’d be hard-pressed to think it won't be a rematch in Florida-Edmonton,” Gretzky said on the New Heights Podcast on Wednesday. "The difference is this year, Edmonton has home-ice advantage, which in the playoffs, makes a big difference."
All eyes now shift to the Oilers-Stars Game 5. A win for Edmonton will start the Finals early, and fans won’t have to wait long for the series.
