When will the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2024 preseason start? Full schedule, venue, timing and more explored

The Toronto Maple Leafs released their 2024 NHL preseason schedule today and will start at home against the Ottawa Senators on September 22nd in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The total number of preseason games will be six as usual and it will be evenly split between the home games and away games. They will be playing against their Atlantic Division rivals Ottawa Senators, Montréal Canadiens, and Detroit Red Wings, playing two games against each of their opponents.

Highlights include games at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and Bell Centre in Montréal, concluding with a home game against Detroit at Scotiabank Arena on October 5th. Additional details on ticketing, broadcast coverage, and the team's training camp will be available soon.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE Day Time September 22 vs. Ottawa Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON) Sunday 7 pm ET September 24 at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, ON) Tuesday 7 pm ET September 26 vs. Montréal Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON) Thursday 7 pm ET September 28 at Montréal Bell Centre (Montréal, QC) Saturday 7 pm ET October 3 at Detroit Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI) Thursday 7 pm ET October 5 vs. Detroit Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON) Saturday 7 pm ET

After a great season, goalie Joseph Woll is in talks for a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in talks to extend goaltender Joseph Woll's contract, according to sources from Sportsnet and ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

The reported deal which is close to completion will be a three-year extension. The expected average annual cap hit will be between $3.5 to $4 million. Currently, in the final year of his contract with a modest $766,667 cap hit, Woll has gained credibility after his performance in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins.

Weekes tweeted on X,

"**Breaking News** 🚨 📰 I’m told the @MapleLeafs are closing in on 3Yr Contract Extension (July 1st) for G Woll in the neighborhood between $ 3.5M - $4M AAV. #LeafsForever #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter"

During the past season, the 25-year-old played 25 games. He achieved a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

In the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, he stepped up in a critical moment to force Game 7. He had a 0.86 goals-against average and a remarkable .964 save percentage over three games, including two starts. However, a late-game injury in Game 6 prevented him from playing Game 7, which the Toronto Maple Leafs lost with Ilya Samsonov in goal.

General Manager Brad Treliving emphasized Woll's talent but acknowledged concerns about his injury history, citing an SI joint sprain and a previous ankle injury.

“I've got faith in Joe,” Treliving stated. “The biggest question with Joe is he's gotten injured a lot. We have to dig into that.”

Craig Berube is handling the reigns as the head coach for the Maple Leafs after they parted ways with Sheldon Keefe following the playoff exit.