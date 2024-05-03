"Where the f**k is Petey?" - Elias Pettersson called out by Paul Bissonnette for lackluster series so far

Elias Pettersson has been a no-show for the majority of the Vancouver Canucks' series against the Nashville Predators. In the five games that he's played, Pettersson has only two points from two assists with an average TOI of 19:12.

Paul Bissonnette called out Elias Pettersson in an episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, wherein he pointed out the Canucks forward's struggles in the ongoing Round 1 series. Biz started by lauding J.T. Miller, with him having six points, from five assists and one goal, in five games so far.

Bissonnette sounded the alarm for the Vancouver Canucks and speculated that if Elias Pettersson does not heat up for Game 6, the Canucks will eventually go on to lose the series:

"He needs to take over, he needs to elevate his level of play because if he doesn't, man, I could see them dropping this in seven. Where the f**k is Petey, man?"

Taking the attention towards Pettersson's $11 million AAV contract, Bissonnette said:

"If you pay a guy $11 million, you have to drive your own line."

Pettersson has been playing on the Canucks' second line alongside wingers Nils Hoglander and Ilya Mikheyev. Some of Vancouver's star wingers in Brock Boeser, Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua have not been a frequent part of Pettersson's line, if at all.

Later on in the podcast, former NHLer Ryan Whitney chimed in on Elias Pettersson's line and said:

" .... Canucks fans, sometimes they'll blame the fact that he's not playing with their best wingers, and as you said, you gotta carry your own line dude."

Expand Tweet

Biz cut Pettersson some slack, reiterating that over the course of five games, the 25-year-old forward has made a couple of good plays. Regardless, the NHLonTNT analyst was critical of Elias Pettersson's play and said:

"I'm not saying you got to show up all series and there has been a few instances where he has made good plays but he's also made some bonehead ones. He lost coverage in the last game where they were able to get out of but man he's got f***ing show up in Game 6."

Also read: Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 6 | May 3, 2024

"Wanting to do too much" - Elias Pettersson addresses scoring slump

Ahead of Game 3 of the Canucks-Predators last week, Elias Pettersson had 0 points in two games. Even before coming into the playoffs, he had been struggling in the regular season and had only five points in eight regular season games in April.

Addressing his scoring slump ahead of team practice before Game 3, Pettersson said:

“I've been wanting to do too much instead of just staying [with] and playing my game. Of course, play hard and use the adrenaline, but I've definitely been trying to do too much instead of playing my game and letting the game come to you.”

This is Elias Pettersson's first taste of the NHL playoffs and it's safe to say he has had a very slow start to his postseason career. He had come very close to scoring in Game 1. Talking about that particular moment, Pettersson said:

“I thought I was going to score my first or second shift the first game, and it was like, 'Oh my god, I almost scored.’ [Juuse] Saros made a good save with his toe. I just want it so bad."

Elias Pettersson and the Canucks will be taking on the Nashville Predators in a must-win Game 6 for both teams. The Preds have the momentum after winning Game 5, but the Canucks will also be looking to capitalize on the 3-1 series lead that they previously held and send the Predators home packing.