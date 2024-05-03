Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 6 | May 3, 2024

The Nashville Predators will take on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs West first round. The game will be broadcast on TNT, SN, TVAS, BSSO, and truTV and will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Canucks are currently leading the series 3-2. They need to increase their offensive play to win the series. The Canucks started the series with a 4-2 win on Sunday night, but the Predators bounced back with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game preview

Vancouver Canucks fought hard in Game 5 at home but fell short, pushing the series to a Game 6. They still have a 3-2 series lead, but the stakes are high as a loss would lead to a Game 7 showdown.

In Game 5, Vancouver couldn't hold onto their lead, resulting in a low-scoring game that brought their series lead down to 3-2. The Canucks had a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period, but the score was 0-0 at the end of the period.

Vancouver Canucks was outshot 11-4 in the second period, with no goals scored by either team. The Canucks had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal in the third period but were outscored 2-1 leading to a loss.

In the ongoing playoff series, the Canucks average 2.40 goals per game and have a 15.4% power play conversion rate. Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with four goals, five points, and 13 shots on goal. Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, and Dakota Joshua have each scored two goals.

Expand Tweet

On defense, they allow 2.40 goals per game and have an 89.5% penalty kill rate. In the last, Arturs Silovs has a 2.57 GAA, and a .904 save percentage, having allowed 5 goals on 52 shots. Casey DeSmith is projected to be the starting goalie in this game.

On the other hand, Nashville Predators pulled a crucial victory in Game 5 of the series, narrowly avoiding elimination and forcing a Game 6 at home. The Predators are now aiming to force a Game 7, but to do so, they need to win at home.

Expand Tweet

In the last game, despite being outshot 7-4 in the first period, the game was scoreless at the first intermission. Nashville dominated the second period with 11 shots on goal Vancouver's 4, but the score remained 0-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Nashville was outshot 9-7 but managed to outscore Vancouver 2-1 to clinch the game.

In the ongoing playoff, the Predators average 2.40 goals per game and convert 10.5% of their power plays. Filip Forsberg leads the team with two goals, six points, and 14 shots on goal. Jason Zucker has contributed one goal and 13 shots on goal.

Expand Tweet

Colton Sissons, Ryan O'Reilly, and Luke Evangelista each netted a goal. On defense, they concede 2.40 goals per game and successfully kill 84.6% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Juuse Saros has a 2-3-0, a 2.21 GAA and a save percentage of .879 and has conceded 11 goals on 91 shots.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Injury report

The Vancouver Canucks will be playing without Tucker Poolman, who is currently suffering from a head injury, and their star goalie, Thatcher Demko is out with a knee injury.

Conversely, the Predators' Spencer Statsney is dealing with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, and the status of Luke Schenn is uncertain due to an illness.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Nashville have a 4-7-0 record against the Canucks in the playoffs.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a win rate of 51%, while the Canucks are slightly behind at 49%.

On average, the Predators take 28.4 shots per game, whereas the Canucks average slightly higher at 32.2 shots per game.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

The Canucks, with odds of +110, are considered the underdogs on the road, while the Predators, with the odds of -130, are the strong favorites.

Regardless of these odds, the Predators are expected to win Game 6. They are keen to secure their first postseason win at Bridgestone Arena in 2024.

Both teams are currently facing longer odds to win the Stanley Cup compared to the other remaining playoff teams.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Predators

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jason Zucker to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: Filip Forsberg of the Predators is expected to score, and Brock Boeser of the Canucks will take over 2.5 shots on goal in seven of the last nine games and he is the favored player with odds of 1.78 in the Shots on Goal bet.