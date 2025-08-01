  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • "Where’s the Stanley Cup?": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl strike a pose with their partners ahead of wedding celebration

"Where’s the Stanley Cup?": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl strike a pose with their partners ahead of wedding celebration

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:53 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s France photo ahead of wedding celebration (Source: Imagn)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were photographed with their respective partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, ahead of a wedding celebration in France. On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers shared the image on X, captioning it:

Ad
“Fantastic Four in France.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The image, originally posted by Lauren on her Instagram story, shows the couple enjoying time together in Les Baux-de-Provence. McDavid tied the knot last offseason, while Draisaitl will marry Desjardins this week, though the exact date has not been announced.

The Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final for two consecutive seasons but lost both times to the Florida Panthers. Fans on X connected the celebratory photo to the team’s playoff struggles.

Ad
"Where’s the Stanley Cup?," one fan asked.
Ad
"All pics, no cup," another commented.
"Back 2 back finals loses n ur enjoying life taking my talents to the panthers fc," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"These guys will never win a cup together In Edmonton. They take too much of the cap hit and underproduce when it matters most," a fan commented.
Ad
"Calling something fantastic when they are allergic to winning it all," commented another fan.
"All that wine going to waste because they couldn't find a cup to pour it in. Shame," one fan tweeted.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrate wedding week in France with family and friends

Earlier this week, Leon Draisaitl welcomed guests to France ahead of his wedding to Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins. Draisaitl, who holds the NHL’s most expensive contract, was joined by close friends and family for the occasion. Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, and Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris also arrived, flying in from London.

Ad

A couple of days later, Celeste also shared a warm message on her Instagram story, saying her heart felt full and she couldn’t wait to marry Draisaitl.

"Night before the wedding festivities," she wrote. "Feeling so lucky and blessed that all of our favourite people are in Europe to celebrate with us, my heart is so full. Can't wait to marry you my love."
Ad

Draisaitl reposted it with a quiet reply:

“Gonna be a good weekend, I think.”
Draisaitl and Celeste&#039;s Instagram story
Draisaitl and Celeste's Instagram story

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged on July 11, 2024. Celeste shared photos from the proposal on her Instagram, giving fans a look at the special moment.

Ad
“The easiest yes. I love you forever,” Desjardins wrote in the caption.

Now, the couple is ready to take the next big step in their lives.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications