"Where’s the Stanley Cup?": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl strike a pose with their partners ahead of wedding celebration

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were photographed with their respective partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, ahead of a wedding celebration in France. On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers shared the image on X, captioning it:"Fantastic Four in France."The image, originally posted by Lauren on her Instagram story, shows the couple enjoying time together in Les Baux-de-Provence. McDavid tied the knot last offseason, while Draisaitl will marry Desjardins this week, though the exact date has not been announced.The Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final for two consecutive seasons but lost both times to the Florida Panthers. Fans on X connected the celebratory photo to the team's playoff struggles.&quot;Where's the Stanley Cup?,&quot; one fan asked.&quot;All pics, no cup,&quot; another commented.&quot;Back 2 back finals loses n ur enjoying life taking my talents to the panthers fc,&quot; one X user commented.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;These guys will never win a cup together In Edmonton. They take too much of the cap hit and underproduce when it matters most,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Calling something fantastic when they are allergic to winning it all,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;All that wine going to waste because they couldn't find a cup to pour it in. Shame,&quot; one fan tweeted.Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrate wedding week in France with family and friendsEarlier this week, Leon Draisaitl welcomed guests to France ahead of his wedding to Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins. Draisaitl, who holds the NHL's most expensive contract, was joined by close friends and family for the occasion. Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, and Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris also arrived, flying in from London.A couple of days later, Celeste also shared a warm message on her Instagram story, saying her heart felt full and she couldn't wait to marry Draisaitl.&quot;Night before the wedding festivities,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Feeling so lucky and blessed that all of our favourite people are in Europe to celebrate with us, my heart is so full. Can't wait to marry you my love.&quot;Draisaitl reposted it with a quiet reply:"Gonna be a good weekend, I think."Draisaitl and Celeste's Instagram storyLeon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged on July 11, 2024. Celeste shared photos from the proposal on her Instagram, giving fans a look at the special moment."The easiest yes. I love you forever," Desjardins wrote in the caption.Now, the couple is ready to take the next big step in their lives.