Who is Konstantin Koltsov's girlfriend? Meet tennis star Aryna Sabalenka

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has been dealt a personal tragedy. The 25-year-old, renowned for her powerful game, lost her boyfriend, Konstantin Kolstov, who breathed his last at the aage of 42.

The girl from Minsk, Belarus, started her tennis journey, when her dad, Sergey, who used to play ice hockey, introduced her to the sport while they were cruising around in the car..

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her pro career early and quickly made a name for herself in the international scene. She ascended atop the Women's Tennis Association rankings in both singles and doubles. She has won 20 titles, including two big ones at the Australian Open, in 2023 and 2024.

However, amidst all this success, she's dealing with the death of Koltsov, who was also a former ice hockey player.

Aryna Sabalenka and Koltsov had been together since June 2021, and their bond went beyond their sports careers.

Who was Aryna Sabalenka's partner Konstantin Koltsov?

Konstantin Koltsov, a former forward for the Belarus national hockey team and the Pittsburgh Penguins, is no more, as announced by his club, Salavat Yulaev, based in Ufa. The club remembers him fondly, describing him as a "strong and cheerful person" who was beloved by all.

As per ABCNews.com, Salavat Yulaev said in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

"He was a strong and cheerful person. He was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. May he rest in peace.”

Koltsov left an indelible mark on Salavat Yulaev, notably winning the Russian Super League title with the team in 2008 and later returning as an assistant coach. Sabalenka frequently expressed her affection for Koltsov on Instagram.

Sabalenka recently reached the last 16 at Indian Wells and gearing up for the Miami Open.