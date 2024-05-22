Who is still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs 2024? Conference finals teams, fixtures explored

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to the final four teams. In the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Rangers will take on the Florida Panthers, while in the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers.

In Round 2, the Rangers won 4-2 over the Carolina Hurricanes. They also swept the Washington Capitals in Round 1. On the other hand, in Round 2, the Panthers won 4-2 over the Boston Bruins. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Round 1.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the West, the Stars took down the Colorado Avalanche with a 4-2 series win in Round 2. In Round 1, they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

The Oilers reached the conference finals by defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in Round 2. They previously knocked out the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 with a 4-1 series lead.

The conference finals follow a best-of-seven format, with the top seeds hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The winners will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Last season, the Western Conference finals were won by the Vegas Golden Knights after defeating the Stars in a 4-2 series lead. In the Eastern Conference finals, the Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference finals fixtures

Game Teams Date & Time Channels 1 Panthers at Rangers May 22, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 2 Panthers at Rangers May 24, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 3 Rangers at Panthers May 26, 3:00 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 4 Rangers at Panthers May 28, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 5 (If necessary) Panthers at Rangers May 30, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 6 (If necessary) Rangers at Panthers June 1, 8:00 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 7 (If necessary) Panthers at Rangers June 3, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Expand Tweet

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference finals fixtures

Game Teams Date & Time Channels 1 Oilers at Stars

May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS 2 Oilers at Stars May 25, 8:00 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS 3 Stars at Oilers May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS 4 Stars at Oilers

May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS 5 (If necessary) Oilers at Stars May 31, (Not announced) TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS 6 (If necessary) Stars at Oilers June 2, (Not announced) TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS 7 (If necessary) Oilers at Stars June 4, (Not announced) TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

Eastern Conference finals can be listened to on WQAM 560 AM and WEPN-FM (ESPN New York 98.7 FM). Western Conference finals can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK (The Ticket) at 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.

The winners of the Conference finals will meet in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. The final is slated to begin by June 10.