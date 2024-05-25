Who is Vincent Trocheck's wife? All we know about Rangers star's spouse Hillary Trocheck

Hillary Trocheck is the wife of New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. The couple met in high school when Vincent relocated to Michigan to play junior hockey. They attended some classes together and eventually started dating.

Vincent and Hillary Trocheck got married in 2019. They now have two children together - a son named Leonardo and a daughter named Lennon.

Who is Vincent Trocheck's wife?

After getting together in Michigan, Hillary Trocheck attended Central Michigan University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a focus on Information Systems from 2011-2015.

Trocheck works as a full-time Operations Project Manager at Voltus, Inc., a position she has held since January 2020. Before that, she worked remotely as an associate for Rivvly.

Hillary Trocheck previously spent over two years working for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn and Allen Park, Michigan in IT and business analyst roles.

Hillary Trocheck has also worked as a Production Technician for US Imaging and as an IT Sales & Customer Management Technical Intern at Rockwell Collins.

Hillary Trocheck graduated from Central Michigan University in 2015 with her Bachelor’s degree. She also obtained an ERP 6.0 EHP5 (TERP10) certification from the Associate Business Foundation & Integration with SAP the same year.

Vincent Trocheck's upbringing in a big Italian family

Vincent Trocheck, thanks to his grandmother, grew up with Italian family traditions and values. Trocheck describes himself as a "big family guy" due to his upbringing.

Trocheck has mixed ethnicity. His grandmother is Italian, while his parents, Rita Trocheck and Vincent Trocheck Sr., are American.

Trocheck was born in 1993 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Rita and Vincent Sr., who had moved to the United States from Italy. Although Trocheck was born American, he still strongly identifies with his Italian heritage from his grandmother's side.

Trocheck has two younger sisters: Desiree Trocheck, who is in a relationship with a partner named Bryan, and Nina Trocheck, who keeps her personal life private.

In 2017 when Desiree had her first child, their mother Rita was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 50. Months later, their grandmother was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 80. Thankfully, both recovered and are doing well as of 2024.