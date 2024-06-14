"Whoever made this was beyond depressed" "Uninspiring and lacking any taste": Fans bash NHL Utah 2024-25 season jerseys 

NHL Utah has finally released their jersey designs for the 2024-25 season. Despite relocating to Salt Lake City, the team will keep the name of their city of origin and the new jerseys feature the same.

The club recently shared pictures of the new designs on their official X/Twitter account on Thursday. The home jersey has a rocky black base with 'UTAH' prominently displayed in white letters across the chest. It also includes mountain blue accents on the shoulders and sleeves.

The away jersey, on the other hand, has a salt-white base with the same 'UTAH' lettering in black. It also maintains the light blue accents on the shoulders and sleeves.

However, the new designs of NHL Utah's jerseys have failed to impress most fans. Many of them took to social media to let their opinions be known.

Following are some fan reactions on X:

“This looks like whoever made this was beyond depressed,” one fan said.

“It looks like the jerseys they give you when you sign up for an elementary school team,” quipped one user.

“Going with this destroys all energy and excitement for the team/season,” wrote another fan.

Many fans found the new jerseys “uninspiring.” They felt the designs could have been much better in terms of taste:

“This is pretty bad. Temp or not. Just uninspiring and lacking any taste. Cmon guys!”

“These don’t look inspired by anything,” commented one fan.

“What a weird way to promote the jerseys. Pretty boring release, in my opinion,” wrote another user.

Final six names for NHL Utah after first-round voting

Meanwhile, the naming process of the club since its relocation to Salt Lake City is still underway. The NHL Utah franchise has shortlisted six potential names up until now.

The list of names initially consisted of around 20 options, from which fans have cast over 520,000 votes to narrow it down to the final six. The six shortlisted names are Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti. Fans will soon participate in a second round of voting to determine the final name.

For the 2024-25 season, the franchise will be referred to simply as “NHL Utah” without a specific nickname. Earlier team owner Ryan Smith had mentioned that Utah Mammoth and Utah Yeti were among the favorites during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show.”

The final name of the club is set to be revealed by the end of the 2024-25 season with the complete rebranding to debut by the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.