Why is Auston Matthews not playing tonight? Team USA's captain sits out 4 Nations game against Sweden

Team USA captain Auston Matthews will not be in the lineup against Team Sweden in their round-robin finale at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthews is reportedly sitting out the matchup with upper-body soreness.

According to insider Chris Johnston, the issue is not serious. As such, Matthews is expected to suit up in Team USA’s final game against Team Canada.

Canada and the US will clash on Thursday night for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship. Matthews will lead the Americans as they hope to make it two wins in a row over Canada.

In the meantime, Chris Kreider will make his 4 Nations Face-Off debut for the American squad as they look to finish the round-robin portion with a perfect 3-0 mark.

