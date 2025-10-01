Wild GM Bill Guerin hints at another record-breaking contract for Kirill Kaprizov but there is a catch

Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year $136 million contract extension with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after prolonged negotiations,. The deal has an average annual value of $17 million and begins in 2026-27. Kaprizov was entering the last year of his previous five-year contract, and he could have been a free agent after this season.Kaprizov explained his perspective on signing a long contract, highlighting that it might be his last major deal in hockey.&quot;It's how (Wild general manager) Billy (Guerin) says too,&quot; Kaprizov told reporters on Tuesay. &quot;We told him because it's long, so many years, and I'm not that too young, and it's probably like, maybe my last contract in hockey. I don't know. We'll see, maybe, it's 37.&quot;Wild general manager Bill Guerin disagreed with Kaprizov's comment about the new contract being his last.&quot;Maybe one more,&quot; Guerin said. We'll see. Not 8 years though.&quot;Kaprizov laughed in response.Kaprizov led Minnesota in plus-minus with a 19 rating last season despite playing only 41 games. He finished second in goals (25) and third in points (56). Kaprizov also scored nine points in six playoff games. Selected at No. 135 in 2015, he won the Calder Trophy in 2020-21 and has 386 points in 319 NHL games. Kaprizov’s presence strengthens the team, and other players are expected to benefit from playing alongside him.Bill Guerin called Kirill Kaprizov’s contract &quot;the biggest one&quot;Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin called Kirill Kaprizov’s new contract the most important in franchise history. He added that keeping Kaprizov was crucial because he is the team’s franchise player.&quot;Listen, all of our players are important,&quot; Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. &quot;All the contracts are important. Hockey is very much a team sport. This one is, it's big because Kirill is our franchise player, and keeping him was extremely important.&quot;There's a lot more to it than maybe some of the other ones, but it doesn't mean they're not important. But, yeah, this was a big one. This is the biggest one in franchise history, for sure.&quot;Guerin also noted that contracts reflect NHL financial trends, with the salary cap rising to $95.5 million this season and over $113 million by 2027-28. Kaprizov’s deal sets a benchmark for future contracts, and his long-term deal ensures he will remain a key player for years.The Wild will open their season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.