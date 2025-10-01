  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Kirill Kaprizov
  • Wild GM Bill Guerin hints at another record-breaking contract for Kirill Kaprizov but there is a catch

Wild GM Bill Guerin hints at another record-breaking contract for Kirill Kaprizov but there is a catch

By Ankit Kumar
Published Oct 01, 2025 19:06 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Bill Guerin's comments on Kirill Kaprizov's future contract (image credit: IMAGN)

Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year $136 million contract extension with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after prolonged negotiations,. The deal has an average annual value of $17 million and begins in 2026-27. Kaprizov was entering the last year of his previous five-year contract, and he could have been a free agent after this season.

Ad

Kaprizov explained his perspective on signing a long contract, highlighting that it might be his last major deal in hockey.

"It's how (Wild general manager) Billy (Guerin) says too," Kaprizov told reporters on Tuesay. "We told him because it's long, so many years, and I'm not that too young, and it's probably like, maybe my last contract in hockey. I don't know. We'll see, maybe, it's 37."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wild general manager Bill Guerin disagreed with Kaprizov's comment about the new contract being his last.

"Maybe one more," Guerin said. We'll see. Not 8 years though."

Kaprizov laughed in response.

Ad

Kaprizov led Minnesota in plus-minus with a 19 rating last season despite playing only 41 games. He finished second in goals (25) and third in points (56). Kaprizov also scored nine points in six playoff games. Selected at No. 135 in 2015, he won the Calder Trophy in 2020-21 and has 386 points in 319 NHL games.

Kaprizov’s presence strengthens the team, and other players are expected to benefit from playing alongside him.

Bill Guerin called Kirill Kaprizov’s contract "the biggest one"

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin called Kirill Kaprizov’s new contract the most important in franchise history. He added that keeping Kaprizov was crucial because he is the team’s franchise player.

Ad
"Listen, all of our players are important," Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "All the contracts are important. Hockey is very much a team sport. This one is, it's big because Kirill is our franchise player, and keeping him was extremely important.
"There's a lot more to it than maybe some of the other ones, but it doesn't mean they're not important. But, yeah, this was a big one. This is the biggest one in franchise history, for sure."
Ad

Guerin also noted that contracts reflect NHL financial trends, with the salary cap rising to $95.5 million this season and over $113 million by 2027-28. Kaprizov’s deal sets a benchmark for future contracts, and his long-term deal ensures he will remain a key player for years.

The Wild will open their season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications