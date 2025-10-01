  • home icon
Wild's billionaire owner gets 100% honest about tough negotiations with Kirill Kaprizov before inking $136 million deal

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 01, 2025 06:59 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Wild's billionaire owner gets 100% honest about tough negotiations with Kirill Kaprizov before inking $136 million deal - Source: Imagn

After months of drawn-out negotiations and trade rumors, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov signed a landmark eight-year, $136 million extension on Tuesday, making it the most lucrative deal in NHL history by both total value and $17 million AAV.

The deal kicks in after the 2025-26 season, when his current five-year, $45 million deal expires with the Wild. Kaprizov's new contract runs through the 2033-34 season.

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, whose net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion by SuperYachtFan, opened up about the rollercoaster of signing 28-year-old Russian star Kirill Kaprizov to a historic extension.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Leipold shared the team’s nerves during the drawn-out talks:

“It’s like it wasn’t really ever turned down. It was just never accepted,” the Wild owner said. “I mean, we got worried, to be honest with you. It was like, ‘OK, wow. Where is this going? What do you think the real issues are?’ I guess for the first time, it really gave us pause: ‘Are we going to be able to get this thing done?’”
Kirill Kaprizov's deal surpassed Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl's previous AAV of $14 million and total highs like Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' $13.25 million deal. According to reports, Kaprizov turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer a few weeks ago, pushing the Wild to sweeten the pot.

Kirill Kaprizov notched a goal against Winnipeg Jets in preseason win after signing the extension

Kaprizov celebrated the signing with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 preseason win over the Winnipeg Jets.

“I’m not too young, and it’s probably like maybe my last contract in hockey. I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Kaprizov after the game via Sportsnet.

Kaprizov was drafted No. 135 overall by the Wild in the 2015 NHL draft and has been with the club for the last five seasons. He has racked up 386 points through 185 goals and 201 assists in 319 games.

Also Read: NHL insider makes big Connor McDavid contract prediction following Kirill Kaprizov's record-breaking extension

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
