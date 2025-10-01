After months of drawn-out negotiations and trade rumors, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov signed a landmark eight-year, $136 million extension on Tuesday, making it the most lucrative deal in NHL history by both total value and $17 million AAV.The deal kicks in after the 2025-26 season, when his current five-year, $45 million deal expires with the Wild. Kaprizov's new contract runs through the 2033-34 season.Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, whose net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion by SuperYachtFan, opened up about the rollercoaster of signing 28-year-old Russian star Kirill Kaprizov to a historic extension.In an exclusive interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Leipold shared the team’s nerves during the drawn-out talks:“It’s like it wasn’t really ever turned down. It was just never accepted,” the Wild owner said. “I mean, we got worried, to be honest with you. It was like, ‘OK, wow. Where is this going? What do you think the real issues are?’ I guess for the first time, it really gave us pause: ‘Are we going to be able to get this thing done?’”Kirill Kaprizov's deal surpassed Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl's previous AAV of $14 million and total highs like Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' $13.25 million deal. According to reports, Kaprizov turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer a few weeks ago, pushing the Wild to sweeten the pot.Kirill Kaprizov notched a goal against Winnipeg Jets in preseason win after signing the extensionKaprizov celebrated the signing with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 preseason win over the Winnipeg Jets. “I’m not too young, and it’s probably like maybe my last contract in hockey. I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Kaprizov after the game via Sportsnet.Kaprizov was drafted No. 135 overall by the Wild in the 2015 NHL draft and has been with the club for the last five seasons. He has racked up 386 points through 185 goals and 201 assists in 319 games. Also Read: NHL insider makes big Connor McDavid contract prediction following Kirill Kaprizov's record-breaking extension