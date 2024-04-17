Will Auston Matthews play season-ending game vs Lightning? Maple Leafs HC provides update 

Should Auston Matthews suit up in pursuit of 70 goals? Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe provided a tantalizing update following their game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, leaving fans on the edge of their seats regarding the potential participation of star forward Auston Matthews in tomorrow's game.

"We'll talk about it. We've got 12 healthy forwards," Keefe remarked, hinting at the possibility without committing to a definitive decision.

Despite losing 5-2 to the Panthers, the Leafs solidified their playoff position tonight, setting the stage for a showdown against the Boston Bruins next week. However, the spotlight remains fixed on Matthews, who sits at an impressive 69 goals for the season, just one shy of the coveted 70-goal milestone that few NHL players have ever achieved.

As anticipation mounts for Matthews to etch his name in the record books, uncertainty looms over whether he will take to the ice tomorrow. With the Leafs' playoff fate secured, the decision to prioritize resting key players versus pursuing individual milestones becomes a strategic dilemma for the coaching staff.

For Matthews, the allure of reaching the 70-goal mark is undeniable, yet the broader objective of steering Toronto toward a Stanley Cup victory casts a shadow over individual accolades. As fans eagerly await Keefe's final decision, tomorrow's game holds the potential for both historic achievement and strategic maneuvering in the Leafs' quest for hockey's ultimate prize.

"That's a major distraction" - Sheldon Keefe labels fans bustling for Auston Matthews' 70th goal as an obstruction for Leafs

Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe said that fans' excitement and focus on Auston Matthews scoring his 70th goal could be a "major distraction" for the team.

Keefe reckons the attention and buzz surrounding Matthews' milestone can disrupt the team's focus and performance on the ice:

"That's a major distraction. It doesn't help us, what we're trying to accomplish on the ice. But it's exciting," Keefe said of Matthews' pursuit of 70. "I get it. And it's... especially when he gets to 69, you can see it. It's really... it's growing, anticipating."

Keefe further acknowledged the excitement surrounding Matthews' potential achievement but emphasized the need to stay focused on the game plan:

"And now you're feeding it. I'm feeding it. I want it to happen. But I wanted it for the fans. But I'm glad the game's over. Let's move on."

It seems like Sheldon Keefe isn't willing to buckle to pressure to play or not play someone based on anything aside pursuit of a cup. Only time will tell as Leafs fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting for updates regarding Matthews' status as the Leafs take on the Lightning on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews needs just one strike to become the first player since Teemu Selanne and Alex Mogliny (who both scored 70 goals in 1992-93) to net 70 times in a season.

