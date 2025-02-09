William Lagesson's wife Amanda shares adorable moment of his first homecoming since New Year

On Sunday, Swedish defenseman William Lagesson's wife Amanda posted a video featuring his homecoming after a long time on the road. In the short video shared on Instagram, Lagesson’s son and dog head to the front door to welcome him home.

“First time home since new years,” Amanda wrote.

(Credit: IG/@amandalagesson)

She also posted a black-and-white photo of Lagesson lying on a couch with his son.

Trending

(Credit: IG/@amandalagesson)

Lagesson and his family had a busy 2024. The defenseman had been playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 season. He was placed on waivers and claimed by the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the trade deadline. The Ducks released him at the end of the season and he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings in July 2024.

The Red Wings also placed him on waivers in October and he spent the early part of the season with the team's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, after going unclaimed.

In December, his wife shared a photo carousel recapping the family's journey throughout the year.

“Three cities, a new home & time well spent with our favorite people,” Amanda captioned the post.

Lagesson has played for the Red Wings this season on occasion. He has been tasked with filling in blank spots in the Red Wings defensive line. His latest call-up came on Jan. 2, after which he was scratched for 17 straight games, per RotoWire.

He is expected to serve as extra defensive cover for the Red Wings in the absence of Jeff Petry, who is not expected to be fit till April.

Lagesson has played 102 games in the NHL and has 11 assists.

William Lagesson’s wife shares special father-son moment at the rink

On Jan. 23, Amanda posted a short video showing Lagesson and his son enjoying a special bonding moment before a Red Wings game. During the pregame warmup, Lagesson headed to where his wife and son were sitting rinkside and tapped on the glass. Lagesson's son placed his hand on the glass, and the two had a brief conversation.

“Warm-up ASMR,” Amanda captioned the IG story.

(Credit: IG/@amandalagesson)

Lagesson has had an uneven season on the ice. He has performed well for the Griffins in the AHL but was suspended for three games in November after attempting to apply a chokehold on Iowa Wild forward Adam Raska.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback