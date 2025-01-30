The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled to score goals during their recent three-game losing streak, prompting forward William Nylander to voice his frustration after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The loss dropped the Leafs into second place in the Atlantic Division.

Over their last three contests, Toronto has scored just three goals, with one each in its losses to Columbus, Ottawa and Minnesota.

"We've won a lot of games in the past where we've had 12 or 15 shots," Nylander said after the Minnesota game. "Now we're in games we've lost out-shooting the opponent. It's just the way it goes."

Expand Tweet

The Leafs have dominated possession and outshot opponents in all three last games.

Nylander scored Toronto's only goal. Marcus Foligno, Jared Spurgeon, and Marat Khusnutdinov scored for the Wild.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube also acknowledged his team's recent scoring struggles.

"You can nitpick every little thing — be in front of the goalie more, do this better or that better. There are a lot of things, and we are always on it, looking for different ways to score and where we can do a better job," Berube said postgame.

"We just have to stick with the plan. We have to stick with our game and not get off track. We will score. We will get the goals," he added.

Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves on the night for Minnesota while Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots in the loss.

HC Craig Berube on Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild

Craig Berube was disappointed with the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, but he remains optimistic about the team's ability to turn things around.

“We gave up the first goal, we have to win that battle down there below our goal line. We had coverage in front but just got through us, we have to be better there. Their power-play goal, we tipped the puck in," Berube said via NHL.com.

"That’s a play there where we have to block that shot, not with your stick, so we made a couple mistakes but we battled," he added.

Berube noted that the Leafs had plenty of shot attempts, but many were blocked by the opponent. He stressed the importance of finding ways to get more shots through.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back when they face the Edmonton Oilers next at Rogers Place on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback