Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has opened up about why he launched his YouTube channel. Nylander introduced the project on Thursday, sharing what sparked the idea, how it came together, and how he thinks his teammates might react to it.

His first short, “Welcome to my YouTube!” gave fans a glimpse into his life away from hockey, with clips of him driving around Toronto and attending an AC Milan game in late August.

“I just thought it would be a fun thing to do, give fans insight into my life away from the rink, and hopefully include some fun stuff in there.” Nylander said (per TSN).

“The best personality in hockey just became even more enjoyable. I absolutely cannot wait to see what he has in store video-wise, especially after that trailer from his trip to Milan in late August."

Nylander admitted he grew up watching a lot of YouTube, mostly hockey highlights mixed with a little Call of Duty.

From years of media experience to being followed by an Amazon Prime documentary crew during the Maple Leafs’ 2023 playoff series against Boston, Nylander realized filming wouldn’t be much of a stretch. He admitted he was concerned about it being a distraction, but he feels confident it’ll just become part of his routine.

Nylander added that his family and friends will be part of the project, though he joked the camera hasn’t been around his Maple Leafs teammates.

The channel has already gained momentum and is approaching 17,000 subscribers.

Anthony Stolarz on William Nylander launching his YouTube channel

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz admitted he’s not a social media guy, but he had heard teammates talk about William Nylander's channel. He said he might have to check it out on YouTube to see what Nylander has been up to.

When asked what fans might learn about Nylander, Stolarz highlighted his personality.

“Honestly, just how laid back and chill he is. He’s a great human being and someone that we respect in this room.” Stolarz said.

Stolarz added that the team leans on him heavily and that he’s excited to watch William Nylander take another step forward this season.

