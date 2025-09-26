NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs prioritizing Anthony Stolarz holds up contract extension talks with 29-year-old forward

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 26, 2025 14:58 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs focus on Anthony Stolarz, delay Bobby McMann contract talks (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made Anthony Stolarz their main focus as they look ahead. Talks about his future have been their priority, which has delayed contract discussions with Bobby McMann, who is entering the final year of his deal.

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported on Thursday that the Leafs have “not yet begun” talks with him as their attention remains on Stolarz.

Stolarz gave Toronto consistent goaltending last season. He posted a 21-8-3 record with a 2.14 goals-against average, which ranked third in the league. His .926 save percentage was the best among all goaltenders, and he recorded four shutouts.

Before joining the Leafs, Stolarz already won a Stanley Cup as a backup with the Florida Panthers. That experience was on full display as he stayed calm under pressure last season. Stolarz's contract with Toronto runs through the 2025-26 campaign, with a $2.5 million cap hit. However, the team is interested in making sure his role is secure beyond that point.

McMann, who is also signed through 2025-26 at a $1.35 million cap hit, has not had extension talks. While the 29-year-old forward's situation remains on hold, Stolarz discussed the strong bond he shares with his teammate, Joseph Woll.

“We kind of hit it off last year at camp and it really became a good relationship that we have,” Stolarz said on Thursday, via NHL.com. “Off the ice we can talk about anything. On the ice, it's always been a competition with us driving each other to be better and make the team better.”
The Leafs’ approach shows how much they value stability in goal. Stolarz’s play has given them trust in an area where they previously had questions on. Until his future is sorted, McMann’s situation is likely to remain on pause.

"Laid-back guy" Anthony Stolarz is not worried about extension

Anthony Stolarz said he likes Toronto and feels it is a good fit. He added that he is laid-back and thankful to play in the NHL.

"I'm just a laid-back guy," Stolarz told reporters on Sept. 18. "I kind of look at it as I'm playing in the best men's league in the world."

Brad Treliving spoke about Stolarz on Sept. 2. The Maple Leafs general manager praised him and Joseph Woll, calling them one of the league’s best tandems. Treliving also highlighted that the team has explored options with Stolarz’s camp.

"We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative," Treliving said. "We’d love to find a way to get something done."

For now, Toronto is looking forward to the start of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
