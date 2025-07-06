William Nylander's sister Ella dines at a famous café‑pâtisserie on the port of Saint‑Tropez in France during offseason trip with brother

On Saturday, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's sister Ella shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from their offseason trip to Saint-Tropez. Nylander and family have been enjoying downtime on the French Riviera since last week.

In the first story, Ella showed an empty white plate with the bold red logo of "Senequier," the iconic café-pâtisserie located on the Saint-Tropez harbor with a water glass in the background.

In the second image, she captured a grilled steak served on the same Senequier plate alongside a small cup of herbed sauce and a silver spoon.

via Instagram /@ella.nylander

Last week, William Nylander and his brother Alex were joined by Washington Capitals defenseman and fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin on their summer getaway. Alex Nylander shared a photo on his Instagram stories showing the group relaxing on a large patio surrounded by scenic hills.

Alex stood shirtless in the middle of the shot gesturing as he talked, while William and Rasmus sat nearby with drinks in hand. A table in front of them held liquor bottles and snacks. William later reposted the image on his own account.

William Nylander is coming off a decent year. He played all 82 games for Toronto, scoring 45 goals and recording 39 assists for a total of 84 points. He had a +10 rating, 253 shots and a shooting percentage of 17.8%, averaging about 19 and a half minutes per game. In the playoffs, he added six goals and nine assists in 13 games before the Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

William Nylander’s sister recaps her playoff experience

Earlier last month, William Nylander’s sister Ella shared a photo carousel on her Instagram featuring special moments from her playoff expereicne in Toronto. One of the pictures showed Ella standing on a Toronto subway platform holding a brown paper shopping bag.

She wore a long-sleeved black top tucked into light blue high-waisted jeans, paired with bright red pointed heels.

“💙🤍missing @mapleleafs hockey a lil extra today,” she wrote in the caption.

Another clip captured the inside of Scotiabank Arena during a Leafs home playoff game. She also posted a photo of Leafs-themed snacks, including white chocolate popcorn and cupcakes with team logo stickers on the packaging.

Ella included more personal shots too, like a mirror selfie holding a balloon with a snack table in the background, Leafs-branded treats in a paper bag and a blue Leafs Playoffs balloon floating in a room corner. One slide featured a William Nylander jersey on display at Real Sports Apparel lit up under bright blue lighting. She ended the post with a close-up of a “Toronto Maple Leafs Bring Passion” rally towel.

