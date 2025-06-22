William Nylander unwinds in scenic Saint Tropez with brother Alex, Rasmus Sandin after hectic Maple Leafs season

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and his brother Alex took a summer trip to the French Riviera choosing the iconic coastal town of Saint-Tropez to unwind. They were joined by Capitals defenseman and fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin on the getaway.

On Saturday, Alex Nylander shared a snap on his Instagram stories featuring a candid monet from the trip. In the picture, the group appeared to be unwinding on a spacious patio surrounded by scenic hills.

Alex stood shirtless in the center, casually gesturing mid-conversation, while Alex and Rasmus lounged comfortably nearby with drinks in hand. The table in front of them held a few bottles of liquor and snacks. William later reposted the story on his own account.

via Instagram/@williamnylander

William Nylander played all 82 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs scoring 45 goals and adding 39 assists for a total of 84 points. He had a plus/minus of +10, took 253 shots and had a shooting percentage of 17.8%, averaging about 19 and a half minutes on ice per game.

In the postseason, Nylander had a decent showing where he scored six goals and recorded nine assists across 13 games, totaling 15 points though the Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

William Nylander linked up with Carmelo Anthony in Cannes

Earlier this week, William Nylander attended the 2025 Sport Beach event during the Cannes Lions Festival. The event ran from June 16 to 19 at La Plage du Festival in Cannes, France. It brought together athletes, sports leaders and brands.

Nylander was seen with former NHL player Kevin Shattenkirk at the event and also met NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. On Thursday, Nylander shared a carousel of photos from the event on his Instagram.

One of the photos showed Nylander’s beachfront hotel room with a sea view. Another click captured the Carlton Hotel decorated for the festival. A third picture showed a street scene in Cannes with palm trees and people walking.

The next slide featured a panel session at the Sport Beach stage where Shattenkirk was also present alongside Nylander. The final photo showed Nylander posing with Carmelo Anthony inside the Sport House tent.

“Melo,” Nylander captioned the post.

This year marked Sport Beach’s debut as an official part of the Cannes Lions Festival. More than 30 sports stars joined the event in this year’s edition including Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade.

