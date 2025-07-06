"Winnipeg, I love you": Nikolaj Ehlers pours his heart out for Jets fans after signing $51M contract with Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers penned a heartfelt message to Jets fans after and the city of Winnipeg his departure this summer via free agency.
Ehlers took to social media to express his gratitude and appreciation for the love and support Jets fans showed him during his decade-long tenure in Winnipeg.
The 29-year-old penned:
“Winnipeg, I love you.”
Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes this summer, prompting him to declare bid farewell to Winnipeg in such a classy manner.
He thanked the Jets organization by stating:
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my dream in the NHL, for believing in me, for treating me like family from day one.”
He added the following message to “his brothers”:
“You are the best group of guys on and off the ice and I wished we got to lift the Stanley Cup together, cause that was the dream from day one.”
Lastly, Ehlers shared this message with Jets fans:
“I’m proud to call the city of Winnipeg my second home.”
Both Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will begin a new chapter away from one another. The club will need to replace Ehlers in its lineup, while Ehlers will now play in the Eastern Conference.
Nikolaj Ehlers projected to suit up on the Hurricanes' top line
Nikolaj Ehlers is projected to suit up on the Carolina Hurricanes' top line this upcoming season. Last year, the top-line left winger was Andrei Svechnikov, who played alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.
Daily Faceoff projects Ehlers sliding up to the top line with Aho and Jarvis. That combination gives the Hurricanes speed, and a high-end scorer to play with, setup man Aho, and puck-digging specialist Jarvis.
In particular, Jarvis is a solid forechecker who creates opportunities for Aho to generate scoring chances. By adding Ehlers, the Canes landed a pure goal-scorer who could greatly benefit from top-line minutes with Aho.
Ehlers’ addition likely moves Svechnikov to the second line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jackson Blake. That second line could become a solid one for the Hurricanes. It’s worth pointing out that the Canes lacked secondary scoring, especially during the postseason.
That’s why the Canes made a push to sign Nikolaj Ehlers.
Last season, Ehlers scored 24 goals in 69 games. Assuming Ehlers can play at least 75 to 80 games, he could easily top 30 goals for the first time in his career.
