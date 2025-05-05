Winnipeg Jets' Game 7 win prompts city mayor, premier of Manitoba to "reach joint provincial-city agreement" on work relaxations

The Winnipeg Jets staged a stunning comeback, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in under three minutes, ultimately defeating the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 in double overtime on Sunday.
The game, lasting 96 minutes and 10 seconds, was the third-longest Game 7 in NHL history. The extended duration prompted Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew to announce a joint provincial-city agreement allowing relaxed work start times for Monday morning.
Gillingham posted on X (Twitter):
"We have reached joint provincial-city agreement that you’re all allowed to be late for work tomorrow."
The Winnipeg Jets will be up against the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Western Conference series. The two teams have never met in the playoffs before. Game 1 takes place at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Adam Lowry and Neal Pionk shine for the Winnipeg Jets in clinching Game 7
In the decisive Game 7 against the Blues, the Winnipeg Jets players rose to the occasion, delivering an all-out effort after going behind 3-1. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, despite being pulled three times in the previous four games, was outstanding, making 26 saves.
However, Jets captain Adam Lowry and defenseman Neal Pionk stood out above the rest. Lowry scored the game-winning goal at 16:10 of the second overtime, deflecting a shot from Pionk at the right point to pot the puck past Jordan Binnington's blocker.
"It’s one of those things, on the outdoor rink, in the driveway, you dream about being the hero in a Game 7 and giving yourself a chance to continue chasing a Stanley Cup,” Lowry said via NHL."
“To do it in Winnipeg, at home -- we have such tremendous fans, such tremendous support -- just really happy we get to continue playing in front of them. They’ve been such a blessing for us all year. It makes it a real tough building to play in. We feed off that energy," he added.
Pionk, meanwhile, logged a whopping 46:15 minutes of ice time over 59 shifts, setting a record for the game. He also recorded three assists, including the assist on the game-winner.
