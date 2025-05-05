Winnipeg Jets' Game 7 win prompts city mayor, premier of Manitoba to "reach joint provincial-city agreement" on work relaxations

The Winnipeg Jets staged a stunning comeback, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in under three minutes, ultimately defeating the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 in double overtime on Sunday.

Ad

The game, lasting 96 minutes and 10 seconds, was the third-longest Game 7 in NHL history. The extended duration prompted Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew to announce a joint provincial-city agreement allowing relaxed work start times for Monday morning.

Gillingham posted on X (Twitter):

"We have reached joint provincial-city agreement that you’re all allowed to be late for work tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Winnipeg Jets will be up against the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Western Conference series. The two teams have never met in the playoffs before. Game 1 takes place at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Adam Lowry and Neal Pionk shine for the Winnipeg Jets in clinching Game 7

In the decisive Game 7 against the Blues, the Winnipeg Jets players rose to the occasion, delivering an all-out effort after going behind 3-1. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, despite being pulled three times in the previous four games, was outstanding, making 26 saves.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Jets captain Adam Lowry and defenseman Neal Pionk stood out above the rest. Lowry scored the game-winning goal at 16:10 of the second overtime, deflecting a shot from Pionk at the right point to pot the puck past Jordan Binnington's blocker.

"It’s one of those things, on the outdoor rink, in the driveway, you dream about being the hero in a Game 7 and giving yourself a chance to continue chasing a Stanley Cup,” Lowry said via NHL."

Ad

“To do it in Winnipeg, at home -- we have such tremendous fans, such tremendous support -- just really happy we get to continue playing in front of them. They’ve been such a blessing for us all year. It makes it a real tough building to play in. We feed off that energy," he added.

Ad

Pionk, meanwhile, logged a whopping 46:15 minutes of ice time over 59 shifts, setting a record for the game. He also recorded three assists, including the assist on the game-winner.

Also Read: At the jaws of defeat, Cole Perfetti scores Jets goal with 3 seconds left, sending Winnipeg whiteout into a frenzy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama