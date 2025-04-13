  • home icon
  • "Wish we could go back": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reacts to throwback family click of late NHL star and his parents holding gameday puck

"Wish we could go back": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reacts to throwback family click of late NHL star and his parents holding gameday puck

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Apr 13, 2025 04:41 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane reacts to throwback family click of late NHL star (Image via Instagram/@kaguadreau13)

The tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a road accident last year left the entire hockey community in grief. On Saturday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane Gaudreau, shared a throwback picture of the winger from his time in Calgary. The picture showed the hockey player posing with his parents, while all three of them sported Calgary Flames jerseys.

Jane and Guy Gaudreau held a gameday puck while their son had his arms on their shoulders. The picture was possibly clicked in the Flames locker room after a game. While sharing the throwback photo, Jane Gaudreau wrote:

“Such a fun night! Wish we could go back to these fun nights!”
Image via Instagram/@jgaudreau311
Image via Instagram/@jgaudreau311

The label on the throwback picture indicated that it was clicked three years ago. The picture was also shared by Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Kristen on her Instagram account.

In August, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. A jeep driven by an allegedly drunk driver struck them from behind while they were cycling.

The driver was later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, among other charges. He pleaded not guilty in court in January and rejected a 35-year prison plea deal. The next court hearing is scheduled for later this week.

Erik Gudbranson visits Johnny Gaudreau’s newborn child in hospital

Earlier this week, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith, announced the birth of their third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau. The winger's close friend and former teammate, Erik Gudbranson, visited the hospital with his family to meet the mother and baby.

Gudbranson’s wife, Sarah Gudbrandson, shared a few glimpses from their visit on her Instagram stories on Monday. One of the clicks showed the Blue Jackets player holding baby Carter, who was wrapped in a blue onesie. Erik wore a dark blazer, with a lapel pin that had the number 13 - a special tribute to his former teammate's jersey number.

“Welcome to the sweetest little crew,” Sarah Gudbrandson wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

She then shared a picture of the Gudbranson kids, Bennett and Zoey, along with Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau’s daughter, Noa, all smiling and gathered around the mother as she held baby Carter at the hospital.

