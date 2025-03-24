"Wish we could go back" – Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane shares nostalgic throwback reminiscing hockey trips with her sons

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau’s family shared throwback photos featuring trips they took to see hockey games. Johnny’s mother Jane shared a photo featuring herself, Johnny’s brother Matthew, elder sister Kristin and a young child, possibly Kristin’s daughter.

“Loved our hockey trips! Wish we could go back,” Jane wrote.

Matthew’s wife Madeline reposted pictures originally shared by Kristin on Instagram. The photos featured Matthew and Madeline, Kristin and the youngest Gaudreau sibling, Katie. Another one showed Matthew with a young girl and a baby.

Johnny’s wife Meredith shared her own throwback photo of Johnny attending a hockey game. On Friday, she reposted another snap originally shared by Kristin, showing Johnny rinkside at a hockey game in a suit and a beanie, carrying an infant child.

(Credit: IG/@jgaudreau311, @mogaudreau, @meredithgaudreau_)

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died in an accident in their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey. On Aug. 29, the brothers were riding bicycles at night by the side of the road when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene by the police.

Since their deaths, their family members have kept their memory alive through social media posts, special charity events and attending memorial ceremonies organized by different hockey teams that the brothers were connected to, from Johnny and Matthew’s high school team, the Gloucester Catholic Fighting Rams, to the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith thanks Blue Jackets for honoring the brothers at special event

Meredith Gaudreau also thanked the Columbus Blue Jackets organization for commemorating Johnny and letting the Gaudreaus lead the team onto the ice during the outdoor stadium Series event.

“Thank you @bluejacketsnhl for helping us turn some really hard days into very special memories 💙 So grateful for you. So grateful for John for giving us this hockey family ♥️. Miss you so much @johngaudreau03 😘,” Meredith captioned on March 4.

The Blue Jackets players arrived for the March 1 game dressed in a "signature Johnny fit" of Black Ugg boots, black sweats, an Avalon Surf Shop sweatshirt and black AMIRI hats with three black stars.

The Gaudreau family has repeatedly thanked the NHL and the Blue Jackets for all they’ve done to keep Johnny and Matthew’s memory alive and honor their legacy.

