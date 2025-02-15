Hockey fans in Canada were left fuming at the soaring ticket prices for the USA vs. Canada game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Many took to social media to vent their anger and frustration.

The issue first surfaced in the r/Habs subreddit on Friday and was shared by its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The cheapest ticket for the USA 🇺🇸 vs Canada 🇨🇦 game tomorrow at the Bell Centre is currently around $760,” the post read.

Some fans blamed the ticket-selling platform Ticketmaster for charging excessive fees. Others tried to lighten the mood by making jokes about the seats.

The post sparked a storm of reactions on the microblogging platform. Fans expressed themselves in various colorful and imaginative posts with sarcastic GIFs and images tacked on.

“With or without retaliatory tariff tacked on?” One user asked sarcastically.

“brb - gonna sell my left kidney,” another joked.

“This is getting ridiculous. It's like professionals won't be able to afford to go at this point, you have to be from old money lol.” Yet another fan said.

“How are there tickets left??????” one user asked.

“Night before the game of course they’re gonna be pricey.” A fan said.

“I'll take my seat on the couch!” Yet another user posted.

“The fact that ticket master is charging almost $150 in fees is criminal.” A user pointed out.

4 Nations Face-Off favorites USA and Canada to battle on the ice

On Saturday, the US and Canadian teams are set to square off against each other on the ice. After winning their opening matches, the two teams are currently first and second in the points table. Both teams' players are excited about the big game.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in my career, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk said via NHL.com. “Yeah, there’s a big buildup to it. U.S. versus Canada, it’s bigger than just the guys on the ice. It’s so many people past, present and future down the road that it’s just … so excited for it.

The USA was the last team to beat Canada in best-on-best hockey, a run that lasted 26 games until the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"It's two great teams going at it. Should make for entertaining hockey," Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid said.

The 4 Nations Face-Off has seen sellout crowds so far, with the television audience for the USA vs. Finland game breaking the viewership record set by the All-Star games.

