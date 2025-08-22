"WNBA take note": Social media reacts as Ottawa Charge's Emily Clark scripts history becoming the highest paid PWHL player

Emily Clark has signed a new contract with the Ottawa Charge on Thursday, and it seemingly got women's hockey fans ecstatic. While details of the extension until the 2027-28 season were not fully disclosed, Clark reportedly will earn approximately $100,000 next season, making her the highest-paid player in PWHL history.Hockey insider Gino Hard shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;Emily Clark of the Ottawa Charge makes history as the first women's hockey player to earn a $100K salary 😲👏&quot;Soon, fans shared their reactions to the announcement on social media.&quot;WNBA take note. They are building their game and their salary is increasing. Not just demanding NHL money,&quot; a fan wrote.ajw1984 @bjfan1984LINK@GinoHard_ WNBA take note. They are building their game and their salary is increasing. Not just demanding NHL money.&quot;Wow. Hard work really doesn’t pay off,&quot; a fan said.Connor @BedsysburnerrLINK@GinoHard_ Wow. Hard work really doesn’t pay off.&quot;League is trending in the right direction, keeps growing every year 👏&quot; a fan wrote.Here are some more reactions from fans:&quot;Clarkie!!!! Let’s gooooooooooo!!&quot; one fan wrote in excitement.&quot;These games are fun to watch, the competition is there, and the ladies are highly skilled. No beer league team could compete. Huge difference between this and WNBA&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;When you are used seeing what NHL players are paid, that is comically low, but at least enough to make a living playing hockey. Hopefully we’ll see an increase in pay as the league grows. Women deserve to have a way to play sports professionally. There’s some really good players.&quot; anoter fan mentioned.Emily Clark talked about signing an extension with Ottawa ChargeEmily Clark has played with the Ottawa Charge since the PWHL began in 2023-24. She is 29 years old and serves as their alternate captain.“When Mike (Hirshfeld) reached out about an extension, I was thrilled,&quot; Clark said, via thepwhl.com. &quot;I am proud to have been part of this organization from the inaugural season, and I am really grateful to get to extend my contract.&quot;Clark gave a shout-out to the fans, who played a part in extending her stay.&quot;It is so fun to play in front of them every night,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Playing for such a passionate fan base made it easy for me to want more time here. I’m excited for more games at TD Place and more time in the community.&quot;Emily Clark said the 2024 Walter Cup loss motivates her even more, and she is focused on helping bring a championship to Ottawa in the future.