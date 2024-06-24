“Won’t fix flawed construction of our team, but cool!”: Fans react to Marc Savard’s hiring as Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach to run powerplay

Former Calgary Flames assistant Marc Savard will join the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff as the club’s power play coach, NHL.com reports. Savard spent last season as an assistant in Calgary following a two-year stint as head coach in the OHL.

Marc Savard’s hiring is part of the turnover in the Maple Leafs coaching staff, which started with Craig Berube taking over the head coaching role. However, fan reaction on social media has been less than enthusiastic about the news.

Here’s a look at some choice comments from fans reacting to Marc Savard’s arrival in Toronto:

“Good, won’t fix the flawed construction of our team, but cool!” one fan opined.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“Oh yeah THAT’LL solve everything!” another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

“Gosh I hope not,” this fan weighed in.

Expand Tweet

While some fans voiced their concerns about Marc Savard’s hiring, other fans showed their support for the newest member of the Maple Leafs coaching staff.

“This is awesome,” one fan expressed.

“Great hire. Great guy,” a fan opined.

“Good going. Excellent choice!” this fan Tweeted.

Marc Savard will join former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert among the new members of the Maple Leafs coaching staff this upcoming season. Along with Berube, the coaching staff will look to help Maple Leafs players excel during the regular season and succeed in the playoffs.

Marc Savard completes Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff

Savard’s arrival in Toronto rounds out the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff heading into next season. Savard joins Lambert as a new addition, while assistants Mike Van Ryn, Curtis Sanford, Jordan Bean, and Sam Kim remain on the Leafs’ coaching staff while working under Sheldon Keefe.

The Leafs are expected to deploy Savard as the team’s power play coach, as he held that role with the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues. Savard was an assistant in St. Louis during the time Craig Berube led the Blues, establishing a connection between Savard and Berube.

As the Leafs’ power play coach, Savard will look to improve on the seventh-best power play in the league. The Leafs racked up a 24.0% during the regular season. However, that percentage plummeted to 4.8% during the postseason. As such, the club hopes Savard can find a way to keep the Leafs’ power play scoring all season long.

Savard played a total of 807 games in the NHL, racking up over 700 points in that span. The Leafs hope Savard’s experience as a member of the 2011 Boston Bruins championship team will help Toronto players find success, especially in the postseason.