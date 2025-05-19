"Worst captain ever": Fans go scorched earth on Auston Matthews for "passengers" comment after abysmal Game 7 loss

Fans reacted to Auston Matthews' post-game comments after the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The defeat ended the Maple Leafs' playoff run in the Eastern Conference second round.

Ad

Max Domi scored the only goal for Toronto, while Joseph Woll made 27 saves. The Leafs were the top seed in the Atlantic Division but could not deliver and have now gone 0-7 in Game 7 appearances.

Auston Matthews had no points in the loss, finishing with a minus-2 rating and only two shots on goal in 17:27 of ice time. His overall playoff numbers were 11 points in 13 games, with three goals. Matthews' production in the second-round series against Florida was low, as he scored only once and had four games without a point.

Ad

Trending

NHL insider Stu Cowan shared Auston Matthews' statement after the loss on X:

“I thought we had too many passengers.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

It led to strong reactions from fans, who were upset that Matthews didn't take more responsibility.

“Worst captain ever,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh my god, did he really say this?? The lack of self-awareness is astonishing from this guy," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Someone should’ve asked him if he included himself lmao," a fan said.

Take a look at some more fan reactions on X:

"My take is he and Marner are pretty dumb inarticulate guys and each mumbled a stock phrase without even knowing what it means. Dumb, on top of no self awareness, isn’t a good thing," a fan said.

Ad

"To be fair Florida gameplan was A+ on him no space always 2 body or 3 near him lol," one fan said.

"He is such a mediocre leader. Unreal to throw his teammate under the bus like that. He didn't show up the entire series," another fan mentioned.

Auston Matthews analyzes Maple Leafs' Game 7 loss

Auston Matthews said that the Maple Leafs lost Game 7 because they weren’t on the same page as the Florida Panthers.

Ad

"I don't know how it really got away from us," Matthews said. "I think just not on the same page in different areas of the game.”

Seth Jones scored first at 3:15 of the second period with a high shot from the right. Lundell made it 2-0 before Jonah Gadjovich, at 9:39, made it 3-0.

Max Domi reduced arrears for Toronto early in the third. But Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand completed Florida's resounding win. Florida next plays the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama