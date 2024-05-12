"Would love to see it go to 7": Paul Bissonnette yearns for long series despite Carolina Hurricanes just surviving sweep in Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination with a thrilling 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Saturday. The victory cuts the Rangers' series lead to 3-1 as the Eastern Conference semifinal shifts back to New York for Game 5 on Monday.

Despite his team being on the brink, Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei broke a late 3-3 tie with a power-play goal to seal the Game 4 victory. Carolina avoided the sweep, keeping their season alive.

After the game, hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette shared his excitement on Twitter about the Hurricanes extending the series.

"The peeps finally comes through. Adjustments. Canes stay alive and avoid the sweep. Incredible series so far. Would love to see it go 7," Bissonnette wrote on X.

Even with the Rangers holding a commanding advantage, Bissonnette is hoping for a competitive series that goes all the way between the two teams. Carolina got goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen, Sebastian Aho, and Skjei in the must-win Game 4, while netminder Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

For New York, Will Cuylle, Barclay Goodrow, and Alexis Lafrenière scored goals, but it wasn't enough as goalie Igor Shesterkin allowed 4 goals on 31 shots.

Paul Bissonnette's analysis of the Hurricanes' struggles against the Rangers

Ahead of Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on why the Hurricanes find themselves trailing 3-0 in the second-round playoff series.

Speaking on Friday's "NHL on TNT" segment, Paul Bissonnette highlighted the absence of defenseman Brett Pesce as a major factor affecting Carolina's play.

"I think that Brett Pesce's loss is hurting them more and more as the games go on," Bissonette said.

"Tony DeAngelo has looked okay...He's not helping them the way that he's able to, especially in that man-on-man, the way they're able to defend a little bit better and maybe even on their penalty kill."

Pesce has been sidelined since April 22 due to a lower-body injury he sustained during a game against the New York Islanders.

Bissonnette noted that Pesce's reliable defensive play and penalty killing are being sorely missed. While Tony DeAngelo has played decently, he hasn't been the high-impact player Carolina needs to fill the void left by Pesce's injury.

Beyond the issues on defense, Paul Bissonnette also pointed to struggles on special teams and in goal as areas of concern.

"It's not even just the power play. It's also the penalty kill that's struggling right now. And I don't know what the answer is for them. But also if you have to look at one thing, goaltending too," he added.

The series now returns to Madison Square Garden with the Rangers looking to close out the Hurricanes.