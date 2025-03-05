  • home icon
  • "Would try to get rid of him right now": Elias Pettersson's former HC at Canucks delivers blunt opinion on forward's future in Vancouver

"Would try to get rid of him right now": Elias Pettersson's former HC at Canucks delivers blunt opinion on forward's future in Vancouver

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 05, 2025 13:00 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken - Source: Getty
Ex-Canucks HC gives his thoughts on Elias Pettersson's future in Vancouver - Source: Getty

Elias Pettersson is currently experiencing a slump in his performance, leading to widespread scrutiny for not delivering, after signing the biggest contract in Canucks' franchise history (eight years, $92.8 million, $11.5 million AAV). According to reports, a potential rift between Pettersson and former teammate J.T. Miller had been brewing for months.

The Canucks ultimately decided to trade Miller to the NY Rangers in January. However, since Miller's departure, Pettersson's production hasn't significantly improved, as he's remained goalless in 14 games.

Former Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau believes that Elias Pettersson's time in Vancouver has come to an end, and a change of scenery is necessary for the center to thrive. Speaking on TSN, Boudreau said:

"You know what, I said it before they traded Miller, I think they should trade both of them," the coach-turned-analyst said. "With Elias, I think he's a great player, when I had him, but I think his time in Vancouver has run out. I just think he needs a new spot to flourish because he's not doing it right now."
"Ever since JT has left, he hasn't done much," Boudreau added. "I think he's in that position where he's not going to be that good in Vancouver, and if they want to get something (for him), now is the time."

Boudreau argued that trading Pettersson now, before his no-trade clause kicks in on July 1, would allow the team to maximize their return while acquiring assets that could help them contend.

"I would move him now, get something good that you can still win with," the former Canucks coach said. "I mean, he would be the number one guy that everybody wants—a number one center with the potential of being great. I would try to get rid of him right now."
HC Rick Tocchet speaks about Elias Pettersson

Despite Elias Pettersson's struggles and the criticism he's facing, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet seemed to back the center and acknowledged the effort that he was putting in.

"I know he's staying on the ice a lot now, he's meeting with coaches more, he's doing it," Tochet told the media on Tuesday. "I think I've seen players have just average years and then have great playoffs. Don't waste games, he's got enough time to turn this thing around and help this team get where they want to get."

Pettersson is currently tied for fourth on the Canucks in scoring, with 35 points in 54 games. He has garnered 11 goals and 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves two points away from a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET.

