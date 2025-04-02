"You were bitching about franchise putting guys up too quickly": Rick Tocchet blasts Vancouver media for questioning his usage of top Canucks prospect

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet blasted the media over their questioning his decision in the way prospects have been handled this season. In a media availability on Tuesday, Tocchet spoke to the media, discussing the roles that prospects have had this season, specifically referring to Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

In particular, the media asked about Lekkerimaki following the March 24 game in which Lekkerimaki scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against the New Jersey Devils. Tocchet had this to say about the Canucks rising star:

“I don't know where you want me to play him. You want me to play in the center? No, I'm just saying, what do you want? He's on the power play. He's a young kid, you got to be careful. We know what we're doing when it comes to young guys.”

Tocchet’s comments underscore the fact that the Vancouver Canucks are being careful with the way they handle young prospects now as compared to the past.

Tocchet added:

“I think you guys in the past were bitching about the franchise putting guys up too quickly. I think so. We're not doing that. We're just gonna take our time marinating and keeping them safe.”

Tocchet was adamant about the Canucks’ philosophy to ease prospects into the lineup, thereby avoiding unnecessary growing pains. He concluded by stating:

“Got to give them some good times, you got to protect them. So we're protecting their confidence.”

With the Canucks’ playoff hopes dwindling this season, it seems that the handful of games remaining on the schedule could be a good opportunity for the team to give prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimaki an extended tryout looking forward to next season.

Vancouver Canucks looking to re-sign Rick Tocchet to contract extension

The Canucks have been clear about their intentions to retain Rick Tocchet in Vancouver, as per Sportsnet reports.

According to a piece published on April 1, Vancouver is adamant about keeping the Jack Adams winner on the West Coast. Tocchet’s current contract expires at the end of the current season. However, there is a team option built into the contract.

As such, the club can keep Tocchet for one more season. But as per reports, team GM Patrik Allvin is keen on signing Tocchet to a contract extension. Rumors have suggested a link between Tocchet and the newly vacant Philadelphia Flyers head coaching job.

However, Tocchet would not be able to take on that role next season as Vancouver could exercise the club option, retaining Tocchet for one more season. But if the team were to pass on the team option for next season, Tocchet would be free to pursue other coaching jobs, such as the ones in Boston or in Philadelphia.

Ultimately, it seems that Tocchet will be staying put for at least one more season. With Vancouver likely missing the playoffs this season, it remains to be seen in which direction team management will head into next year.

