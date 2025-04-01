Rick Tocchet's potential contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks goes beyond just financials, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Ad

Seravalli believes Tocchet's potential extension with Vancouver will depend largely on his confidence in the team's ability to build a competitive roster going forward.

"I'm really not convinced at the end of the day that it comes down to pure financials," Seravalli said on the Canucks Central podcast. "Will that play a part in it? Potentially. But I think, at the end of the day, it really revolves around - what's the competitive posture and forecast for this team?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canucks are battling for a playoff spot, sitting six points out of the final wild card position in the West with eight games left. Seravalli thinks Tocchet will need assurances that the Canucks can put together a roster that allows him a legitimate chance to win before committing long-term.

“He's going to need to feel confident that he's going to have an opportunity and a chance to win with the team that he's got." Seravalli explained.

Ad

"And I don't know that anyone right now, at this exact point in time, could offer him the confidence required to want to put pen to paper at this exact moment in time."

It's been reported that the Canucks have already offered Tocchet an extension, though no details are known. Seravalli thinks Tocchet, in the final year of his contract, has the option to extend for one more year.

Ad

However, the NHL insider opined it wouldn’t be beneficial for either side unless they can agree on a longer-term deal.

Elliotte Friedman believes Rick Tocchet to "bigger number" with Canucks

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman believes if the Vancouver Canucks want to retain head coach Rick Tocchet beyond this season, they will have to offer him a significant raise.

On his "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman stated:

Ad

"If they want to extend Tocchet, it's going to go into a bigger number than they've paid a coach in quite some time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the team's poor record, Friedman feels that Tocchet has done enough to warrant a new contract with a higher salary. He also notes that Rick Tocchet may prefer to table contract talks until after the season ends.

But his sense is that it will take "a bigger number" than the Canucks are accustomed to paying if they hope to retain their head coach beyond this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama