NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims NY Rangers are "closing in on" signing 21-year-old UConn goalie after NCAA tourney exit

The NY Rangers are reportedly close to inking 21-year-old Uconn netminder Callum Tung after the Uconn Huskies’ NCAA tournament exit.

Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the NY Rangers are “closing in on” bringing Tung into the organization after his stint this season in the NCAA. Per Friedman, Tung is looking to leave the Huskies after his first season in the NCAA to turn pro in the NY Rangers organization.

Friedman stated:

“Hearing 21-year-old Callum Tung from Port Moody, BC — who played at NCAA UConn this season — is leaving after his freshman year...closing in on joining the New York Rangers.”

Tung also started two games for the Uconn Huskies in the NCAA tournament. Friedman stated:

“Tung started UConn’s two NCAA tournament games last weekend, the first in the school’s history.”

The Huskies qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in the school’s history. The Huskies lost the final of the Hockey East Tournament, falling to Maine 5-2. The performance allowed UConn to reach the NCAA hockey tournament this year.

The Huskies defeated #11 Quinnipiac in their first game 4-2. The historic win came as Callum Tung made 21 saves in the win. However, the Huskies fell to Penn St. in their following game by a score of 3-2.

Tung was a standout in both games, earning him attention from various NHL teams, particularly, the NY Rangers.

Looking at potential NY Rangers’ prospect, Callum Tung

Potential Rangers’ prospect Callum Tung is a native of Port Moody, British Columbia. The 21-year-old goaltender joined the UConn Huskies after spending a year with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL.

In the BCHL, Tung played 38 games, registering a 2.80 GGA and a .917 SV%. Those numbers earned Tung a spot with the Huskies. This NCAA season, Tung went 10-3-1 in 14 games with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Tung did not record a shutout this season, allowing 29 goals in 866 minutes on the ice. Overall, Tung had a successful freshman season, proving he could handle the workload at the collegiate level. At 21, he’s older than most goaltending prospects, potentially giving him an insider track at a role within the NY Rangers organization.

Tung could get a look at the Rangers’ training camp next season, though it’s highly likely he will start next season in the AHL. Tung could be in the mix for the third-string goalie job as the Rangers have starter Igor Shesterkin and backup Jonathan Quick in the depth chart.

