"You don’t have core values" "Everybody boo this man": NHL fans react as Carter Hart signs PTO with Golden Knights

NHL fans reacted strongly after Carter Hart signed a professional tryout with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The goaltender became eligible to sign after being acquitted in a sexual assault trial along with four other former members of Canada’s World Juniors team.

The Golden Knights shared the news on X, highlighting that they support the NHL and NHLPA’s decision and remain committed to their team values.

“Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," Vegas said in a statement. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision.

"We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players continue to meet these standards going forward."

Fans shared their opinions, with many criticizing the signing.

"Everybody boo this man," a fan wrote.

"If you have to put out a statement about your core values in response to you signing a player… than signing that player maybe, just maybe doesn’t actually align with your core values… or you don’t have core values," one fan commented.

"Putting the criminal case ‘not guilty’ aside…he still admitted that he took advantage of a drunk woman, hurt her and made her feel unsafe. Then planned a cover up in a group chat. YOU signing him aligns THAT to your core values," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"If you guys have to release a statement defending this move then maybe it was not a good move. You've given journalists the permission to ask your players questions about CH. And revoking their credentials isn't going to make this story go away," a fan said.

"If you have to put out a statement to justify signing him maybe you shouldn’t be signing him. Difficult to be a female fan of VGK when you show how little you value your female fan base," another fan commented.

"Or, hear me out, you can just ~not~ sign a ra**st? This is absolutely abhorrent and everything that is wrong with sports. What’s even worse, it’s not like he is a superstar. You are taking the backlash and perpetuating the stigma for a subpar player with zero moral compass," one fan tweeted.

Chris Johnston predicted Carter Hart landing in Vegas

NHL insider Chris Johnston predicted in September that the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites to sign Carter Hart. He said the goaltender was looking for a team that can win now, and Vegas offers that opportunity.

"It sounds like Vegas is the favorite to land Carter Hart. He's looking for an opportunity that can win," Johnston said, via DSDPN's "The Chris Johnston Show." "And it's hard, if you look around, to find a spot where I think more starts would be available to him."

The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and remain contenders. Adin Hill is the starter but has limited NHL experience, while Akira Schmid serves as his backup. Hart would give them depth in goal.

