"You are the Great One": Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet pens heartfelt birthday note for daughter Emma as she turns 22

On Friday, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's wife, Janet, posted a special Instagram message wishing their youngest daughter Emma a happy birthday. Emma, the youngest of the five Gretzky children, is a former student at Southern Methodist University.

“Happy Birthday Emma!! and just like that your 22♥️ Love you so much you are the "Great One," Janet wrote.

The post also featured a carousel of photos featuring Emma and the Gretzky family. It captured various scenes of her with different members of her family, including her siblings, nieces and nephews, parents and grandparents.

A few photos showed Emma and Wayne Gretzky together with other family and friends, while others were from her childhood and teenage years.

The Gretzkys have always gone the extra mile while celebrating the birthdays of their loved ones. Emma posted scenes on Instagram from her boyfriend Stone Eby’s birthday on March 19.

Last year, the Gretzkys threw a Casino Royale-themed party to celebrate Emma turning 21. Her elder sister Paulina posted a carousel on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Apart from Emma and Paulina, Gretzky has three sons, Ty, Trevor and Tristan. The family, along with Paulina's pro-golfer husband Dustin Johnson, were all dressed in their fanciest evening wear for the party.

Paulina and Emma also celebrated the New Year together during a ski trip in the winter at Aspen, Colorado.

Wayne Gretzky and his family caught AFC Championship game on his birthday

The family and their close friends took a special trip to watch the AFC Championship game on Jan. 26 to celebrate Wayne Gretzky’s 64th birthday. They flew down in a private jet to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills.

Paulina shared photos detailing the celebration on Instagram. She also highlighted her family's support for the Bills with photos showing her and other members of the birthday party wearing Bills gear and memorabilia. Some photos showed Gretzky and other family members in the plane, which was decorated with balloons and other birthday decorations.

Janet also shared a special birthday message for her husband.

“Happy Birthday to the Greatest One in every way !!! You continue to be a very Special One to all of us ♥️ We all Love you !!!” Janet wrote on Instagram.

The post featured snapshots and video clips of memorable events from Gretzky’s life.

